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International experts gather in Hà Nội to discuss cleft lip and palate care

September 22, 2026 - 10:30
HÀ NỘI - 24 experts and physicians from nine countries have recently gathered in Hà Nội for the International Cleft Mastery Summit 2026, jointly organised by Hồng Ngọc General Hospital and NUOY Reconstructive International.
The International Cleft Mastery Summit 2026 brought together international medical experts

The three-day event aimed to strengthen professional collaboration and improve comprehensive care for patients with cleft lip and palate.

The conference provided a platform for in-depth discussions on cleft lip and palate treatment across the continuum of care, from primary surgery to secondary reconstruction, intermediate interventions and treatment for adults.

A key focus of the conference was the exchange of knowledge, experience and clinical practice. Physicians had the opportunity to discuss cases, raise questions and exchange views directly with international experts in cleft lip and palate treatment.

The event brought together different perspectives and facilitated the sharing of knowledge and clinical experience, with the aim of supporting the application of relevant approaches in practice.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Nguyễn Đình Hưng, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Health, said: “The treatment of cleft lip and palate must be viewed as a comprehensive, continuous process from infancy through adulthood. The goal goes beyond a single successful surgery; it aims to help children improve their feeding and speech, support their physical and psychological development, and build the confidence to integrate into the community.”

He said treatment should therefore be organised under a multidisciplinary model that integrates surgery with dentistry, orthodontics, speech therapy, nutrition, psychology and other relevant specialties within a unified, patient-centred care pathway.

For Hồng Ngọc General Hospital, co-organising the conference was part of its efforts to strengthen ties with the international medical community, update medical knowledge and practices, and align professional standards with international practices.

Under its multispecialty hospital model, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital has developed a continuous treatment pathway for patients with cleft lip and palate, covering examination, surgery, supportive treatment, follow-up and subsequent interventions. Treatment plans are tailored to individual patients’ conditions and needs.

The hospital said the approach is supported by international quality management standards. Hồng Ngọc - Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital is the first private general hospital in Việt Nam to receive hospital accreditation under the international ACHS standards of Australia, with the highest quality rating.

Alongside its professional activities, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital works with international organisations and medical centres to provide free surgical and treatment programmes for patients with cleft lip and palate from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The programmes aim to reduce patients’ financial burden and improve access to specialised and comprehensive care, helping improve their function, appearance and confidence in daily life.

Hồng Ngọc General Hospital regularly works with international healthcare organisations to provide free examinations and surgeries for disadvantaged patients

The International Cleft Mastery Summit 2026 was part of Hồng Ngọc General Hospital’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with the international medical community, update professional knowledge and practices, and develop a comprehensive, continuous and patient-centred model of care for cleft lip and palate.

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