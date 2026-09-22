The 108 Military Central Hospital successfully performs Việt Nam's first CorHeart 6 implantation

HÀ NỘI — The 108 Military Central Hospital has announced the successful implantation of CorHeart 6, a next-generation left ventricular assist device (LVAD), in Việt Nam.

This marks the first successful implantation of the CorHeart 6 in the country, offering a new circulatory support option for patients with severe heart failure, particularly those awaiting a heart transplant.

Previously, patient Đ.C., 63, from Hà Nội, was transferred to the hospital on September 6, suffering from severe heart failure. He experienced progressive shortness of breath that was unresponsive to medication. He was forced to remain in a seated position day and night to breathe and had become almost completely unable to care for himself.

Doctors diagnosed the patient with multivessel coronary artery disease, severe mitral regurgitation and extensive myocardial scarring following a massive heart attack. Interventional procedures aimed at treating the underlying causes were no longer viable options.

He was approved for a heart transplant and transferred to a hospital to await a donor heart; however, for a patient with end-stage heart failure, waiting for a transplant meant having to sustain life for an indefinite period.

Fortunately, at that precise moment, the 108 Military Central Hospital had completed preparations to deploy the CorHeart 6. Following examinations, diagnostic tests, and clinical consultations, the medical team decided to implant the CorHeart 6 in patient C.

Lieutenant Colonel, Doctor Trần Quang Thái of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Institute of Cardiology, 108 Military Central Hospital, said that one of the notable features of the CorHeart 6 is its compact design.

The device measures approximately 34mm in diameter and 26mm in thickness, with a weight of about 90g. This size and weight offer an additional option for patients with smaller body frames or smaller chest cavities, including Vietnamese patients.

The surgical team successfully performed the surgery on September 10. One week post-implantation, the patient could walk and attend to his daily activities while continuing to receive guidance on device care and management before discharge.

In 2025, the hospital successfully performed an implantation of the HeartMate 3, a left ventricular assist device. However, the HeartMate 3 presents certain characteristics that require consideration in clinical practice. The device is relatively large and heavy, while its high cost may impact patient accessibility.

Lieutenant General Professor Lê Hữu Song, Director of the 108 Military Central Hospital, said that, building on the success of this case, the hospital will implement this technique as a standard procedure, thereby enabling more patients to access this modern treatment method and improving the quality of life for many awaiting heart transplants. — VNS