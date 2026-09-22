Vietnamese peacekeepers depart for UN missions in South Sudan and Abyei

Top leader addresses UNGA 81
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The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony in Hà Nội on September 22 for Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5.
The two units will serve with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei.
Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attended and addressed the ceremony, encouraging the officers and soldiers as they prepared to leave for their missions.
|Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 depart for United Nations peacekeeping missions. VNA/VNS Photos
|Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attends the departure ceremony.
|Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân presents the painting Uncle Hồ Still Marches with Us to representatives of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5.
|A representative of the Việt Nam Women’s Union presents gifts to female officers and soldiers at the departure ceremony.
|Senior Lieutenant General Lê Quang Đạo, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, congratulates and encourages female service members at the departure ceremony.
|Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attends the departure ceremony.
|A representative of the Việt Nam Women’s Union presents gifts to female officers and soldiers at the departure ceremony.
|A young wife and her child see off her husband, an officer of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8, as he departs for his mission.
|Female officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 attend the departure ceremony.
|Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 depart for United Nations peacekeeping missions.
|Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 depart for United Nations peacekeeping missions.
|: Ministry of National Defence leaders congratulate and encourage officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 at the departure ceremony.
|Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 depart for United Nations peacekeeping missions.
|Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 depart for United Nations peacekeeping missions.