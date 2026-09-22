Vietnamese peacekeepers depart for UN missions in South Sudan and Abyei

The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony in Hà Nội on September 22 for Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5.

The two units will serve with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei.

Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attended and addressed the ceremony, encouraging the officers and soldiers as they prepared to leave for their missions.