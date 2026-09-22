More than 200 Vietnamese peacekeepers leave for UN missions

HÀ NỘI — More than 200 officers and military personnel from the Ministry of National Defence left Hà Nội on Tuesday morning for the United Nations peacekeeping missions in the East African country of South Sudan and the Abyei administrative area.

A deployment ceremony was held in the capital city for 63 peacekeepers that form the Level-2 Field Hospital No 8, who were leaving for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and 184 others that make up Engineering Unit No 5 leaving for the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The two units will continue the missions by building on previous experiences of their predecessors, Level-2 Field Hospital No 7 and Engineering Unit No 4.

Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng and representatives from various international organisations and diplomatic missions attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, stressed that the officers and staff have received thorough training and specialised field skills that meet the requirements of UN peacekeeping operations.

"Force preparation for Level-2 Field Hospital No 8 and Engineering Unit No 5 was carried out comprehensively, strictly adhering to the mission requirements in the deployment areas," he said.

"Both units meet the requirements for deployment and mission execution in accordance with United Nations standards and the specific demands of each mission."

The field hospital officers were drawn from various military regions, army corps and military hospitals and trained on the political, military, logistical and technical aspects of UN peacekeeping operations.

They also received intensive English language training and specialised training in international matters such as trauma life support, aeromedical evacuation, prevention of conflict-related sexual violence, international humanitarian law and explosive ordnance identification.

Those making the engineering unit were drawn from the military air force, the navy and various military regions, army corps and specialised branches, and have completed specialised training in engineering, foreign languages, communications, medical care, logistics and technical support, and force protection.

They have also conducted joint drills and operational exercises with international partners based on scenarios mirroring actual field conditions.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Vice State President Xuân presented the national flag and the official decision authorising the deployment of the field hospital and engineering unit for the peacekeeping operations.

She also presented each unit with a painting that depicts late President Hồ Chí Minh marching with a troop, which symbolises the trust and expectations that the Party, State and people placed in the Vietnamese forces on their international missions.

She said: "Việt Nam is an active and responsible member of the United Nations with a steadfast commitment to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, one that is expressed through the country's proactive engagement in multilateral cooperation mechanisms to address global challenges.

"Our participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations is a concrete manifestiation of this policy."

Xuân urged the soldiers and military staff to uphold strong political resolve and solidarity, maintain strict discipline, proactively overcome difficulties, and strictly adhere to UN regulations and the laws of the host country.

She also called on them to maximise their professional capabilities and skills to fulfill their assigned missions and enhance the image of Vietnamese 'blue beret' soldiers in the eyes of the international community.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Thắng commended the Department of Peacekeeping Operations and relevant military agencies and units for their coordinated efforts in preparing the forces for the missions.

He reminded the peacekeepers to closely follow foreign policy guidelines of the Party and State and strictly comply with the UN regulations, mission mandates and the laws of the host country, and expressed his confidence that they would demonstrate solidarity, courage, proactiveness and discipline to ensure their own safety and fulfill their missions.

Việt Nam has sent more than 1,600 personnel from various military units to assume diverse roles in the UN peacekeeping mechanisms over the last 12 years. — VNS