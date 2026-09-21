Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, RoK promote strategic cadre training cooperation in new development phase

September 21, 2026 - 23:12
A delegation of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.
The working session between representatives of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL – A delegation of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) led by its Director Assoc. Prof., Dr. Đòan Minh Huấn is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

As part of the visit, the delegation held high-level meetings with representatives from Korean government agencies and leading economic groups.

At a Monday meeting in Seoul with Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho Jung, Huấn, also a Politburo member, spoke highly of the RoK’s achievements in modernising public administration, developing digital government, improving local governance and ensuring public safety which are all areas of Việt Nam’s interest.

He said that Việt Nam is accelerating reforms in the organisation and operation of its political system, together with decentralisation, delegation of authority and national digital transformation. This requires increasingly strong capabilities among leaders and managers in policy implementation, inter-agency coordination and handling emerging issues.

As Việt Nam’s national centre for training and fostering senior and middle-level leaders and managers, conducting political-theory research and providing policy advice, the HCMA is seeking to link training more closely with research and policy consultation, he said.

Therefore, he proposed four priority areas of cooperation: strengthening public governance and policy implementation capacity; developing digital government and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in the public sector; enhancing local leadership and governance capacity; and sharing experience in responding to emergencies, natural disasters and other crises.

The two sides agreed to focus on two activities in 2027: organising a policy dialogue in Hà Nội on public governance and AI applications, with the participation of policymakers and experts from both countries; and establishing a cooperation framework between the HCMA and the RoK’s Local Government Officials Development Institute (LOGODI), with a view to signing a memorandum of understanding and organising the first training course for Vietnamese local leaders and managers.

At a meeting with Park Jong Min, Director General of the Department of Southwest Asia and Pacific Affairs of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Huấn expressed appreciation for the RoK’s long-term development cooperation with Việt Nam.

He called on KOICA to continue supporting Việt Nam in priority areas such as climate change response, green transition, science and technology, innovation, strategic infrastructure, social welfare and national governance capacity.

He also proposed the agency support a project to enhance the capacity to train Việt Nam’s strategic-level personnel for 2026-2030, as well as short-term training and study programmes in the RoK for Vietnamese officials and lecturers.

During the visit, the HCMA delegation also worked with Samsung Electronics Chief Financial Officer Park Soon Cheol. Huấn praised Samsung’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, particularly in job creation, exports and high-quality human resources training.

He proposed further developing the Việt Nam Official Strategic Program (VOSP), focusing on strategic thinking, digital transformation leadership, AI applications, talent development and innovation management, and expanding expert exchanges, joint research and practical training.

He stressed that Việt Nam considers science and technology, innovation and high-quality human resources key drivers of productivity and national competitiveness, and called on Samsung to expand high-tech investment, strengthen knowledge transfer and support Vietnamese enterprises in joining global supply chains.

The visit is expected to contribute to improving the quality of training for Việt Nam’s strategic cadres while further deepening the Việt Nam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new development phase. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

New circular on VAT refund for foreigners

The new regulation, issued by the Ministry of Finance, establishes an electronic refund management system and clarifies the roles of goods-selling enterprises, commercial banks, and customs and tax authorities in processing VAT refunds for foreigners. Below is Part 1 of the circular.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam’s top leader arrives in New York for UNGA 81 high-level debate

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in New York on September 20 evening (local time), beginning his participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and a series of bilateral engagements in the US.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam integrating more proactively, responsibly into regional, global affairs: FPA President

Amidst strategic competition among major powers, protracted conflicts in various regions, rising geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions, and intertwined non-traditional challenges, a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations serves as the foundation for Việt Nam to safeguard its national interests while expanding avenues for cooperation toward peace and development.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom