Standing Deputy PM works in Laos to strengthen relations

VIENTIANE — Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc led a high-level Vietnamese Government delegation on a working visit to Laos on Monday at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

During the visit, Túc paid courtesy calls on Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The Lao leaders congratulated Việt Nam and spoke highly of its comprehensive achievements in recent years, expressing their confidence that the country will continue to obtain important successes in its new development era and successfully realise its strategic goals for 2030 and 2045.

Túc affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and considers the preservation, consolidation and development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos a top priority of its foreign policy.

The two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing the high-level agreements; deepen defence and security cooperation; strengthen connectivity between the two economies, particularly in energy, transport and border infrastructure; enhance collaboration in education, training and human resources development; and make thorough preparations for activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM held talks with his Lao counterpart. They briefed each other on the situation and development orientations in their respective countries, particularly the tasks following the Party congresses of the two countries.

Túc stressed that consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos is a strategic and long-term task that contributes to creating a peaceful and stable environment and development space for each country.

Kommasith affirmed that Laos always attaches importance to and gives the highest priority to its special relations with Việt Nam.

The two officials spoke highly of the positive and comprehensive development of their countries' relations, with political trust remaining high, defence and security cooperation becoming increasingly close, and economic and investment ties making positive progress. In the first seven months of 2026, Việt Nam had 20 investment projects in Laos with a total registered capital of more than US$638 million, 4.2 times higher than in the same period of 2025.

Both sides affirmed that they will continue to coordinate closely to address difficulties and promote key projects.

They agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Việt Nam and Laos will accelerate key projects, improve the effectiveness of aid utilisation, and coordinate closely within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms, the Deputy PMs noted.

The two sides also concurred in coordinating closely to prepare activities marking the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam–Laos diplomatic relations (1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (1977–2027).

As part of the visit, Túc visited the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship Park and inspected the progress of several key cooperation projects, including the security command centre of the Lao Ministry of Public Security, the Lao population and citizen identification data management centre, and the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship University. — VNA/VNS