Amalga partners with CMC Global to accelerate digital health expansion in Việt Nam

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Auckland during General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s recent state visit to New Zealand. More than 70 business and government leaders attended the signing, including New Zealand Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay.

Amalga is a hospital information system provider that brings together patient records, admissions, surgical scheduling and other hospital data on a single platform. The company has provided information systems to FV Hospital since its founding and is currently delivering its system for Sun Hospital projects in Hà Nội and Phú Quốc.

Under the partnership, CMC Global, a Vietnamese IT services and digital transformation company, will provide local implementation and support as Amalga expands beyond its existing hospital clients.

“This gives us a strategic pathway into a market that is investing heavily in digital health at exactly the moment our technology can add the most value,” said Amalga Chief Executive Officer Niru Rajakumar.

He said CMC Global’s “scale and local expertise” would help bring the company’s systems “to more clinicians and patients across the region”.

“When a hospital’s systems are connected, a patient’s record moves with them from admission through to surgery to discharge,” Rajakumar said. “That means less duplication for clinicians and fewer delays for patients.”

Cường Nguyễn Cao (Kent Nguyen), Vice President of CMC Corporation and Chief Sales Officer of CMC Global, said both companies had “strong alignment” between CMC Global’s digital transformation work and Amalga’s experience in hospital software. He said the partnership was expected to “support better health outcomes in Việt Nam”.

The deal was one of three commercial agreements announced in Auckland, alongside an aviation training agreement and a separate technology partnership.

The agreements come as bilateral trade between New Zealand and Việt Nam continues to grow. Two-way trade reached NZ$3.41 billion in the year to March 2026, up 70 per cent over five years, making Việt Nam New Zealand’s 13th-largest trading partner. The two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), which helped connect Amalga with CMC Global, said the agreement reflected growing demand for New Zealand expertise.

“While food and fibre remain a cornerstone of our trade relationship, we’re seeing growing demand for New Zealand expertise in areas such as digital health, agritech and smart infrastructure,” said Scott James, NZTE’s Consul-General and Trade Commissioner to Việt Nam.

About Amalga

Amalga is a hospital information system developed by McCrae Tech. It provides AI-powered, secure and interoperable systems for hospitals in New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

With more than three decades of experience, Amalga supports hospitals in improving operational efficiency, clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. In Việt Nam, the company is working to support digital transformation and the development of scalable hospital information systems in line with national healthcare priorities.

About CMC Global

Founded in 2017, CMC Global is a member of CMC Corporation and provides technology services, including digital transformation consulting and implementation.

The company provides IT products, solutions and services to clients across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Americas, with a focus on digital transformation and technology services.