CapitaLand Development hands over first homes at Lumi Hanoi

HÀ NỘI — CapitaLand Development (CLD) Vietnam has commenced the handover of 2,375 homes at Lumi Signature, the first completed phase of Lumi Hanoi.

This marks a significant milestone for one of CLD Vietnam’s largest residential projects in the city’s west. The handover underscores CLD’s commitment to delivering quality homes and forms part of a broader delivery pipeline of nearly 3,000 homes that are expected to be handed over across Việt Nam in 2026.

Buyers will receive their homes in conditions tailored to their lifestyle preferences. Standard units are delivered fully finished, while duplexes and penthouses are handed over in basic finished and bare-shell conditions, respectively, to allow greater scope for personalisation of interior design.

Spanning 5.6 hectares, Lumi Hanoi features nine towers ranging from 29 to 35 storeys. With nearly 4,000 residences, it offers a mix of one- to three-bedroom units, duplexes and penthouses. Developed by CLD in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate and Far East Organisation, the successful completion of the first phase reflects CLD’s strong execution capabilities and delivering large-scale residential developments.

Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), said: “The commencement of handovers at Lumi Hanoi is a proud moment for our homeowners and for CLD. As one of our largest residential projects in Việt Nam, it reflects years of thoughtful planning and quality execution. I would like to recognise the many colleagues and business partners whose vision, collaboration and commitment planted the seeds for today's achievement.

We are grateful for the trust and support of our homebuyers. Seeing residents move into Lumi Hanoi brings to life a community designed around well-being, connectivity and everyday convenience.

Together with upcoming handovers at The Fullton Edition and Orchard Hill later this year, we remain on track to deliver close to 3,000 homes in Viet Nam in 2026. We remain committed to creating quality homes and sustainable communities that deliver lasting value for our customers.”

Designed to support multi-generational living, Lumi Hanoi features over 80 curated amenities, including 12 sports courts and three outdoor swimming pools, that promote wellness, connection, and an active lifestyle. The development offers a generous parking ratio with a dedicated nine-storey parking facility supported by an automated mechanical parking system in the basement.

With more than 75 per cent of its total land area dedicated to lush greenery and landscaping, Lumi Hanoi features rolling hills, ecosystem ponds, a biotope system, and rainwater harvesting infrastructure. At the heart of the development is a central park anchored by a distinctive 200-metre elevated treetop promenade. The green corridor serves as a scenic spine that connects residents to key facilities while bringing nature closer into everyday life. Lumi Hanoi has achieved EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification issued by the International Finance Corporation.

Caption: The project features three outdoor pools, promoting wellness and a rejuvenating lifestyle for residents.

L. H. Long, a Lumi Hanoi homeowner, shared: “Receiving our home today is a meaningful moment for my family. After following the project’s progress, it is rewarding to finally walk through the apartment and see the spaces we will soon call home. We are especially excited about the greenery, facilities and open areas, which will make daily life here more comfortable and enjoyable.”

Located along Thăng Long Highway with direct access to Ring Road 3.5, Lumi Hanoi offers convenient connectivity to Ha Noi’s Central Business District, education and healthcare institutions, shopping and leisure destinations, business hubs and future metro line expansions. The location strengthens Lumi Hanoi’s appeal as a residential address that supports daily convenience and continued growth of Ha Noi’s western corridor. The project also offers residents convenient access to key community amenities set to open in 2027, including a five-hectare green park, educational facilities including kindergarten and secondary school, and well-connected public bus routes.

Conceived as a “city of light”, Lumi Hanoi blends architecture, landscape and communal spaces through design. Designed by Studio Milou as the lead architect, complemented by interiors curated in collaboration with design consultants SuMisura and 2ND Edition, the development features dynamic facade elements that play with natural light and shadows throughout the day and warm illuminations at night.

As residents begin their homeownership journey at Lumi Hanoi, CLD continues to enhance the customer experience beyond handover through CapitaOne, its mobile app that helps homeowners manage their property journey with greater ease. Through the app, homeowners can access key information such as construction progress, payment schedules, estimated handover dates, property portfolio and contract details on their mobile devices. CapitaOne is available on Google Play at https://bit.ly/3ROr6xB and the iOS App Store at https://bit.ly/4e95nsW. For more information, visit https://capitaone.com.vn/.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, shaping vibrant cities and communities across Asia.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Việt Nam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD's (Vietnam) portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development, and over 19,000 quality homes across 20 projects.