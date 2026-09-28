Cải lương artist of An Giang wins national contest

HCM CITY — Huỳnh Kim Tho of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang won the 21st national cải lương (reformed opera) contest Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell), launched by HCM City Radio and Television (HTV).

The 36-year-old actress impressed the jury with her strong voice and emotional performance in an excerpt from the historical play, Dấu Ấn Giao Thời (The Imprint of Transitional Time), written by People’s Artist Triệu Trung Kiên, in the finale held at HTV Theatre on Sunday night.

The play, directed by Meritorious Artist Hoa Hạ, depicts a transition of power from the Lý Dynasty to the Trần Dynasty in the early 13th century.

Tho portrays Trần Thị Dung, wife of Emperor Lý Huệ Tông and the last Empress Consort and Empress Mother of the Lý Dynasty. She later became a pivotal figure during the transition of power to the Trần Dynasty.

Her performance was supported by Meritorious Artist Võ Minh Lâm, her mentor in the contest.

For the second section, Tho sang a vọng cổ (nostalgic tune) song titled Vẹn Niềm Đam Mê (Keeping the Passion Alive) by composer Nguyễn Tuấn.

The song tells her own story about how she continued to pursue her dream of becoming a cải lương artist after once setting aside her passion to take care of her family.

People’s Artist Phượng Loan, a jury member, said that Tho performed as a professional artist, not just a contestant. The actress delivered a flawless performance, particularly through her eyes.

Thoa expressed her gratitude for the support from the contestant’s mentors and added that the award was a sweet ending and a motivation for her to strive harder, keep learning, and grow further in her professional career.

Actress Võ Thị Bé, 26, of Cà Mau Province was given the second prize for her performance in the excerpt of Thoại Khanh – Châu Tuấn, a famous play by Trường Vũ featuring the love and filial piety of Thoại Khanh, a virtuous and talented woman, and Châu Tuấn, her scholarly husband.

Actor Trần Văn Khiêm, 35, of An Giang Province received the third prize for performance in an excerpt of the historical play Rạng Ngọc Côn Sơn (The Pearl in Côn Sơn), by well-known playwright Xuân Phong, which revolves around the unjust death of national hero Nguyễn Trãi, one of Việt Nam’s greatest politicians and poets.

The Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ, initiated in 2006, aims to encourage young people to preserve and promote cải lương, a traditional art form originating in the southern region over 100 years ago.

This year’s contest featured 32 contestants across the country competing in the qualifying round that kicked off in August.

The contestants learned from veteran artists at Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre and the leading traditional arts troupe in HCM City, such as People’s Artist Hồ Ngọc Trinh, and Meritorious Artists Ngọc Đợi and Võ Minh Lâm

They also had the opportunity to participate in community and exchange activities with students of the People’s Police Academy and the Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Specialised High School for children with visual impairments, as well as soldiers of the Gia Định Regiment. — VNS