Korean-Vietnamese families celebrate Chuseok holiday

ĐÀ NẴNG – Korean-Vietnamese families in Đà Nẵng gathered for the Chuseok holiday, or the Korean Mid-Autumn Festival, to share Korean culture, including trying on hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, making and eating songpyeon rice cakes and making kites.

Meanwhile, a Korean cuisine exchange event was also held in the ancient town of Hội An, where local residents and visitors joined to taste Korean tteokbokki rice cakes in sauce, kimbap or rice rolled in seaweed with a variety of fillings, dalgona (Korean candy) and other foods.

Đà Nẵng's tourism authority also offered 5,000 gifts and vouchers to Korean tourists in a promotional campaign during the Chuseok holiday from September 21 to 27 in the beach city.

Head of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Đà Nẵng Han Jung-il said that relations between Việt Nam and the RoK are built on a strong family foundation, noting that Vietnamese-Korean families are key connections in the friendship between the two countries.

The city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism department reported that Đà Nẵng has hosted 6.9 million international tourists, 20.3 per cent of whom came from the RoK, in the first eight months of 2026.

In the past few years, Đà Nẵng has held an Instagram photo contest for Koreans living in Việt Nam and abroad.

The central city has also hosted the annual Vietnam-Korea Culture Exchange Festival since 2022.

Last year, a selection of 30 photos from 25 local photographers in Đà Nẵng were collected for display at the Đà Nẵng-Daegu Cultural Exchange in Daegu City, Republic of Korea.

Earlier this year, a friendship monument representing Đà Nẵng's Sơn Trà Ward and Gurye County, in the RoK's Jeollanam-do Province, was inaugurated as a symbol of cooperation between the two localities.

Other friendship monuments were also built in both Đà Nẵng's Hải Châu Ward and Uiwang City, Gyeonggi, Republic of Korea.

The RoK opened a consulate general in Đà Nẵng in 2020 to help expand investment, tourism and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. — VNS