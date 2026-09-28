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Behind the curtain

September 28, 2026 - 09:58
A new tour at Hà Nội’s Hồng Hà Theatre in the Old Quarter is giving the audience a chance to go behind the scenes and discover the language, movements and traditions of tuồng before watching a live performance.

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