Behind the curtain

A new tour at Hà Nội’s Hồng Hà Theatre in the Old Quarter is giving the audience a chance to go behind the scenes and discover the language, movements and traditions of tuồng before watching a live performance.
With advanced technology, highly skilled medical professionals, competitive pricing, rich natural resources and tourism assets, Việt Nam has advantages in developing its presence in the global medical tourism market.
Digital transformation is emerging as an important solution to preserve and promote traditional cultural values at risk of fading, including Mo Mường, a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Mường ethnic minority community.
Dozens of local ships, decorated with flags, flowers and ritual offerings, set sail together from Cơ Khí Ferry Terminal in Cần Giờ Ward, marking one of the major rituals of the Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City on September 26.
Vietnamese short films, Lạch Cạch (Through the Cracks) and Những Ngày Xanh Thẳm (Blue Days), were selected for the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition of the 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), taking place from October 21 to November 1.
Việt Nam has the abundant natural resources, including beaches, forests, mineral springs, mineral mud and a wide range of medicinal plants, backed by a long-lasting traditional medicine and the cultural identity of its ethnic communities. Together, they form the base for wellness tourism products that are both competitive and distinctly Vietnamese.