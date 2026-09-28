Kim Sang-sik calls for careful preparation ahead of Thailand clash

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam head coach Kim Sang-sik said he was pleased with his players’ fighting spirit after their 1-0 win over the Philippines in their Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup, but stressed that the team must prepare carefully for their next match against Thailand.

Việt Nam opened their FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Philippines on Saturday in Indonesia. Despite taking all three points, Kim admitted that the match was not easy and his players had to overcome some difficult periods.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc’s 25th-minute goal secured the win, but the match also showed that Việt Nam still have work to do, particularly in integrating new players into the team.

“It was not an easy match and was really difficult. However, I think the whole team showed the spirit needed to win.

“For the second match, we need to prepare even better to get a good result,” Kim said.

The Korean coach praised the performances of his younger players, including Williams Minh Hoàng, who he expects to develop further and make greater contributions to the national team.

“He is a good and very young player. He brings youthful energy to the whole team.

“I believe he is not just a young player. If he adapts well to the team, he will become a very important player,” Kim said.

Patrick Lê Giang’s quick adaptation was also a positive sign, Kim said, adding that the team’s unity and willingness to make sacrifices for each other were important factors in helping Việt Nam overcome difficulties during the match.

Cautious about Thailand

Thailand made a strong start to the tournament, beating Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match.

Kim expressed his respect for Việt Nam's next opponents.

“Thailand have always been a strong team, and they had a good match against Pakistan. Pakistan are also a physically strong team. We therefore need to prepare very carefully,” he said.

Kim’s biggest concern, however, is the condition of naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during the match.

“It seems Son has suffered a hamstring injury. As a coach, I feel very sad. He seems to be in quite a lot of pain, but I hope it is not a serious injury,” Kim said.

The win over the Philippines will boost Việt Nam's confidence, but Thailand will pose a much tougher challenge.

Philippines head coach Carles Cuadrat said the match was relatively balanced and his team did not deserve to lose, adding that Việt Nam had been somewhat fortunate to claim all three points.

Cuadrat said the opening match of a tournament is always difficult, especially as the Philippines had only a few days to prepare. He added that the team had gained valuable experience from the game and would now focus on the matches ahead.

The Philippines will face Pakistan on September 29, while Việt Nam will play Thailand for top spot in Group B on the same day.

Under the FIFA ASEAN Cup format, the group winners advance directly to the final, while the runners-up contest the third-place match.

The September 29 clash between Việt Nam and Thailand will therefore decide whether the Vietnamese side advance to the final. — VNS