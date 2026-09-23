Shooters claim team bronze at Asian Games

NAGOYA — Việt Nam secured a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol team event at the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday, with Nguyễn Thùy Trang, Trịnh Thu Vinh and Bùi Thúy Thu Thủy finishing third behind China and South Korea.

Trang also advanced to the final of the individual women's 10m air pistol event, but finished sixth after scoring 159.7 points.

The Vietnamese shooter entered the eight-athlete final in fifth place after posting 577 points in qualification. She made a strong start, scoring 50.2 points in the opening series to move into fourth, just 0.6 points behind India's Manu Bhaker in third.

Trang then recorded 49.6 points in the second series. Her 99.8-point total after 10 shots left her in seventh place.

She was unable to recover in the elimination round, scoring 9.2 points and being eliminated from the individual competition. She finished sixth overall with 159.7 points.

Trang subsequently joined Vinh and Thủy to help Việt Nam secure bronze in the team competition. The trio accumulated 1,719 points, behind champions China and runners-up South Korea.

Trang's appearance in the individual final continued her strong form on the continental stage. Earlier this year, she won gold in the women's 25m sport pistol at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in India.

Vinh is also among Việt Nam's leading shooting medal hopes at the Games. At the 33rd SEA Games late last year, Vinh and Trang won gold in the women's 10m air pistol team event with 1,711 points, setting a Games record.

Meanwhile, Dương Thúy Vi added another bronze for Việt Nam in the women's wushu jianshu and qiangshu event.

Vi scored 19.413 points across her routines to finish third. China's Yao Yang won gold with 19.546 points, while Japan's Kida Nanoha took silver with 19.446 points. — VNS