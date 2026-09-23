Hà Nội seeks comprehensive solutions to prolonged flooding in western areas

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng has asked authorities to study solutions to address prolonged flooding in the western part of the city within the drainage basin of Bùi, Tích and Đáy rivers.

He made the request on Wednesday while chairing a meeting with 14 related communes and wards on flooding reduction.

In the immediate term, authorities must ensure the safety of residents in areas that remain flooded, said the chairman.

Lê Thanh Nam, director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, said more than four consecutive days of rain during the recent flooding caused water levels in several rivers to rise simultaneously. The Tích River at Kim Quan peaked at 9.12 metres, while the Bùi River at Yên Duyệt exceeded 7.8 metres while the Đáy River at Ba Thá reached about 7.2 metres with several embankments overtopped.

Nam said flooding in the area was linked to prolonged heavy rainfall, river flows and flash floods from upstream areas. The city's dike and irrigation systems still have limitations, while high river levels make water pumping difficult, potentially prolonging flooding.

For long-term solutions, Nam proposed surveying suitable locations for large-scale reservoirs to retain water and reduce the impact of flash floods.

The department will continue studying the upgrading of Văn Sơn Reservoir, increasing the capacity of the Đầm Mới pumping station and working with authorities to develop an overall plan, he said.

The plan should include an assessment of the number of affected households to determine appropriate relocation options, Nam said.

The reservoirs could also provide water for agricultural production during the dry season, he added.

A representative of Xuân Mai Commune said the locality was among the areas hardest hit by the recent flooding, along with Quảng Bị and Trần Phú communes.

The commune’s authorities proposed that the city invest in dikes to directly protect residential areas that are frequently flooded.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bùi Duy Cường asked authorities to continue reviewing response plans and ensure adequate food supplies for residents, while preventing electrical and traffic accidents and other risks to lives and property in flooded areas.

Regarding reservoirs, pumping stations and river systems, Cường called for improved forecasting and coordinated operation based on weather developments, with appropriate timing of water regulation to increase flood-control capacity.

Chairman Thắng noted that although the rain had ended several days earlier, some areas in western Hà Nội remained deeply flooded, affecting residents' daily lives, travel and production. Areas along the access road to Thăng Long Boulevard, Hạ Bằng and Hòa Lạc remain flooded, with traffic having to be diverted at times.

According to Thắng, flooding in the Bùi and Tích river basins has occurred for many years, with the frequency, intensity and duration of drainage showing an increasing trend, particularly in 2026.

He warned that if the situation continues as it is, it will be very difficult to develop underground projects and urban railways in this area.

He called on relevant agencies to study the entire river basin based on topographic, hydrological and rainfall data, as well as river flow directions and dike elevations. Solutions for the Bùi, Tích and Đáy rivers should be integrated rather than addressing individual dikes or localities separately.

As an immediate measure, relevant agencies must coordinate the operation of reservoirs and pumping stations and proactively drain water when heavy rain is forecast. They should also accelerate river dredging to improve drainage capacity, he said. — VNS