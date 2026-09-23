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Đà Nẵng starts first Vietnamese language course for international students

September 23, 2026 - 11:27
The University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng has officially started its first Vietnamese language preparatory programme for international students, marking the beginning of an academic journey in Vietnamese language and culture for international students.

 

International students at the first Vietnamese language preparatory programme at the University of Science and Education, under the University of Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Văn Sang

ĐÀ NẴNG – The University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng has officially started its first Vietnamese language preparatory programme for international students, marking the beginning of an academic journey in Vietnamese language and culture for international students.

Deputy head of the university's Department of Science and International Cooperation Nguyễn Văn Sang said this year’s programme welcomed 14 international students from Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Germany.

He said the course creates an international learning environment, giving students the chance to communicate in Vietnamese and learn more about Việt Nam's culture.

The programme is structured as a progressive learning pathway from elementary to intermediate levels, combining general language training with content designed to prepare students for their future academic studies.

International students will learn Vietnamese through experiential activities, practical communication and exploring Vietnamese history, culture, society and everyday life in Đà Nẵng.

The integration of classroom learning with practical experience will enable students to use Vietnamese in real-life contexts while gradually adapting to the academic and social environment in Việt Nam.

Sang said the programme aims to improve students’ Vietnamese language proficiency and enable them to meet the language requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate study in Việt Nam.

Last year, international students enjoyed a one-year academic course for foreigners exploring the depth of Việt Nam’s culture, history, geography and heritage at Đà Nẵng University of Education and Science. Photo courtesy of the university

Last year, the university also started a one-year academic course for foreigners exploring the depth of Việt Nam’s culture, history, geography and heritage in English.

In 2024, the university worked with the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam to introduce a ‘Polish Book Corner’ with the aim of boosting cooperation in education, cultural exchange and science between Poland and Đà Nẵng as well as the central region. VNS

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