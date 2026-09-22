Khánh Hòa steps up flood precautions as heavy rain looms

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Provincial Steering Committee for Civil Defence issued a warning to localities to prepare for heavy rain, floods, landslides, tornadoes, lightning, hail and severe weather.

According to Khánh Hòa Provincial hydro-meteorological station, the province is forecast to face a period of heavy rain from September 21 to 24, with rainfall generally ranging from 120-250 mm per spell and localised totals reaching over 300 mm per spell.

The Provincial Steering Committee for Civil Defence has requested local authorities to deploy forces to inspect and evacuate residents from riversides, low-lying areas, and zones at risk of severe flooding and landslides to safety.

Militia and local police are operating on a 24-hour basis to patrol and direct traffic in high-risk areas, in particular on National Highway 27C and National Highway 27.

There are also standby forces with equipment ready to respond to landslides, fallen trees, falling rocks, and traffic congestion.

In addition, local authorities are deploying personnel to monitor and direct traffic at flooded roads, spillways, and landslide zones.

Nguyễn Duy Quang, director of the department of Agriculture and Environment and Deputy Head of the provincial steering committee for civil defence, said operators of dams and hydro plants are requested to strictly follow approved operating procedures and increase safety checks for their facilities and downstream warning systems.

During flood discharge operations, early warnings about the timing, flow rate, and potential impact must be issued to help proactively protect lives and property of downstream locals.

As an early measure, the Khánh Hòa Provincial People's Committee has prepared flood response plans for situations where storm circulation and cold fronts merge, bringing 200 to 500 mm of rain in a 24-hour period.

Under these conditions, river floods could exceed alert level III by one metre, reaching or surpassing historical highs and causing deep flooding, flash floods, and landslides in many areas. This scenario represents a level two and level three natural disaster risk.

The response plan outlines three evacuation levels based on flood conditions.

Under the first level, if floods exceed alert level III, the province plans to evacuate over 19,500 households, or 73,600 people. Under the second, if floodwaters exceed alert level III by one metre, the number of evacuees will rise to 25,024 households, or 94,071 people. In the historic flooding scenario, the province anticipates evacuating over 31,500 households, totalling nearly 120,000 people. — VNS