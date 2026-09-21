HCM City delegation completes Southwestern islands voyage

HCM CITY — A delegation from HCM City returned to port on September 18 after completing a seven-day, 1,000-nautical-mile voyage to visit military personnel and residents on Southwestern islands and the DK1/10 platform.

The fisheries surveillance vessel KN-491 carrying over 250 representatives docked at Naval Brigade 125 Port in Cát Lái in the city.

The mission was co-led by Rear Admiral Nguyễn Đình Hùng, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Bùi Thanh Nhân, vice chairman of the HCM City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

The delegation was welcomed upon arrival by Võ Ngọc Thanh Trúc, deputy head of the city’s National Assembly delegation.

During the journey, the delegation visited Côn Đảo, Hòn Khoai, Hòn Chuối, Thổ Chu, Nam Du, Hòn Đốc, and Phú Quốc islands, as well as the DK1/10 offshore platform.

Members delivered infrastructure projects, equipment, living supplies, water purifiers, televisions, vegetable gardens with protective canopies, and seeds worth over VNĐ7 billion (US$270,000) to support local forces and islanders.

The city regularly organises annual working visits to military units and civilian communities across the country's border and island regions.

These programmes form an integral part of the city’s civil-military solidarity strategy, mobilising social resources from local organisations, enterprises, and citizens to bolster national defence capabilities and improve infrastructure in remote maritime territories.

Speaking at the wrap-up ceremony, Bùi Thanh Nhân said the voyage helped delegates deeply understand that mainland peace is built upon the silent sacrifices of officers and soldiers guarding the seas.

“HCM City has always been proud to be a city of affection and solidarity. That sentiment must extend to every island, platform, officer, soldier, and resident on the frontline.”

The projects and gifts worth nearly VNĐ5 billion ($192,300) from the delegation are truly precious.

“But beyond that, we hope this trip fosters lasting bonds, accompanying programmes, practical projects, and social resources directed toward the nation's seas and islands,” Nhân said.

He asked delegates to act as active advocates for maritime sovereignty and called on organisations to educate the younger generation on patriotic traditions.

Rear Admiral Nguyễn Đình Hùng expressed deep gratitude to HCM City on behalf of the Navy’s Party Committee and High Command.

“We hope that following this trip, the delegates will continue to be active advocates, spreading love for the seas and islands, and promoting beautiful images of naval soldiers and island residents.”

This contributes to strengthening the all-people national defence and people's security posture at sea, consolidating our combined strength to firmly safeguard the sacred maritime sovereignty of the Fatherland, he said.

On this occasion, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City awarded Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals for their contributions to the mission's success. — VNS