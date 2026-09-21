Russian woman deported after performing dangerous motorcycle stunts in Khánh Hòa

HÀ NỘI — A Russian woman has been deported from Việt Nam after being convicted of disturbing public order over a series of dangerous motorcycle stunts on public roads in the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa.

Khánh Hòa Provincial Police said on Monday that they had coordinated with relevant agencies to enforce the deportation of Nikitina Iuliia, born in 1991, last week.

According to Verdict No. 91/2026/HS-ST, issued on July 24 by the People's Court of Region 2 – Khánh Hòa, Nikitina committed multiple violations on public roads in Cam Lâm Commune and Southern Cam Ranh Commune between January and June 2025.

She repeatedly rode a Yamaha R15 motorcycle while kneeling on the seat, and did not wear protective equipment while travelling on public roads.

The acts were recorded, edited and posted on social media platforms. The videos attracted large numbers of views and shares, generating public concern and affecting public order, according to information cited in the verdict.

The court found Nikitina guilty of “disturbing public order” under Clause 1, Article 318 of the Criminal Code.

She was sentenced to a VNĐ30 million (over US$1,150) fine and deportation from Việt Nam.

On September 15, the Criminal Judgment Enforcement Agency under Khánh Hòa Provincial Police coordinated with Cam Ranh International Airport Police and relevant units to carry out the deportation in accordance with the court's judgment.

The case highlights that violations of traffic safety regulations, particularly conduct performed on public roads and subsequently disseminated on social media, can have wider consequences for public order.

Authorities also warned foreign nationals visiting Việt Nam to comply with Vietnamese laws, observe traffic safety regulations and help maintain public order. — VNS