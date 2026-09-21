Vinatom strengthens international nuclear energy cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) is expanding cooperation with international nuclear research and industry partners in areas ranging from research reactors and nuclear power workforce development to cyclotron technology and radiopharmaceutical production, as Việt Nam strengthens its capabilities in atomic energy.

Vinatom recently attended the 55th General Conference of the Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific (RCA) in Vienna, Austria.

The meeting brought together representatives from 19 RCA government parties, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the RCA Regional Office (RCARO) and observers from several Pacific island countries.

Participants reviewed implementation of the RCA programme for 2026-27 and preparations for projects in the 2028-29 cycle, while discussing the future RCA programme framework, resource mobilisation and regional cooperation activities.

On the sidelines, Vinatom Deputy Director General Phan Việt Cương spoke at an event organised by Rosatom and the International Research Centre based on the Multipurpose Research Reactor MBIR, or IRC MBIR, on the role of shared research infrastructure in developing innovative nuclear power systems.

Cường outlined Việt Nam's priorities in research infrastructure, human resources and scientific and technological capacity to support the country's nuclear power programme.

During bilateral discussions with Rosatom and IRC MBIR, Vinatom continued talks on the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Centre project, which includes a new research reactor in Đồng Nai. The sides also discussed joint research programmes, personnel training and access to modern research facilities.

Nuclear medicine

Cooperation in nuclear medicine was another focus.

At a meeting with the Korea Institute of Radiological and Medical Sciences (KIRAMS), the two sides agreed to continue cooperation in cyclotron accelerator technology, radiopharmaceutical production and workforce training.

KIRAMS will support efforts to upgrade the production capacity for fluorodeoxyglucose, or FDG, radiopharmaceuticals at the Hanoi Irradiation Centre. It will also receive Vinatom personnel for training in accelerator operation and radiopharmaceutical production under the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative.

Vinatom and KIRAMS also discussed potential trilateral cooperation between Việt Nam, South Korea and the IAEA, expansion of training programmes and the organisation of a workshop in Việt Nam on research and production of new radiopharmaceuticals and preclinical testing.

Human resources for nuclear power were also discussed with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA).

Vinatom proposed adjusting existing training programmes to align them more closely with Việt Nam's nuclear power development needs. The two sides discussed adding online courses, designing programmes for different groups of trainees, providing training materials and developing a pool of instructors.

JAEA shared Japan's experience in establishing a national-level programme for developing highly qualified nuclear power personnel through cooperation among regulatory, research and training institutions. The two sides are expected to further detail their cooperation at the annual JAEA-Vinatom Steering Committee meeting in Việt Nam in November 2026.

Vinatom also sought operational and project-management experience from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) of the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, Vinatom provided updates on the Ninh Thuận nuclear power projects and explored ENEC's experience in developing and operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which comprises four APR1400 units.

The two sides discussed possible experience-sharing in project management and human resource development, as well as consultancy and technical assistance for Việt Nam's nuclear power projects.

Discussions with Argentina's nuclear technology company INVAP centred on workforce requirements for Việt Nam's nuclear projects. INVAP said it was ready to continue supporting training and receiving Vinatom personnel through programmes financed by Việt Nam or the IAEA.

According to Vinatom, its activities in Vienna strengthened links with nuclear research and industry partners while expanding opportunities for personnel training, international experience-sharing and cooperation in nuclear research, applications and technology development. — BIZHUB/VNS