Việt Nam marks entry into FTSE global emerging-market index

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam marked its official entry into FTSE Russell's global emerging-market index framework on September 18 night, ahead of the country's reclassification from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status taking effect on September 21.

The State Securities Commission (SSC) and FTSE Russell held the conference "Việt Nam in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series" on September 18, with a gong-ringing ceremony marking Việt Nam's inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) as an emerging market.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn said recent reforms represented important steps towards Việt Nam's objective of upgrading its stock market and developing it in a modern, efficient and transparent manner aligned with international standards.

With efforts by the Government, Ministry of Finance and SSC, FTSE Russell announced Việt Nam's upgrade from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status in its September 2025 review and reaffirmed the decision in its April 2026 assessment.

Tuấn stressed, however, that the upgrade was not the final destination but a new stage that would impose higher requirements on both the market and regulators amid continuing changes in global financial markets.

Việt Nam, he said, would need to remain proactive and flexible while continuing to improve mechanisms, policies, market management and supervision.

Iain Grant Frew, British Ambassador to Việt Nam, described the reclassification as an important milestone.

"I am truly honoured to be here today to join you in celebrating an important milestone for Việt Nam: the upgrade of Việt Nam's financial market to Secondary Emerging Market status within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series," he said.

According to Frew, the milestone followed years of effort and reflected the significant transformation of one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, supported by the development of Việt Nam's capital market.

He said the upgrade also sent a strong signal to the global investment community about Việt Nam's ambition to develop deeper, more accessible and internationally connected sources of finance.

Such capital would play an important role in directing investment into sectors shaping Việt Nam's future prosperity, including advanced manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, clean energy and financial services, he added.

Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, also highlighted the reforms underpinning the reclassification.

"I am very honoured to join today's event to congratulate Việt Nam on its inclusion in FTSE Russell's Emerging Market Index," Sherman said. "This is an important milestone, recognising the significant reforms Việt Nam has undertaken over many years while opening a new chapter in the development of Việt Nam's capital market."

To maintain reform momentum, the World Bank representative recommended that the Government, the Ministry of Finance, SSC and other relevant agencies continue pursuing a long-term development strategy aimed at building a deeper, stronger and more resilient capital market.

Fiona Bassett, chief executive officer of FTSE Russell, called the occasion a historic event.

"FTSE Russell is proud to support Việt Nam at this important milestone in its capital market development and on the journey ahead," she said.

According to Bassett, Việt Nam's upgrade not only recognised the progress already achieved but also represented an important step towards raising the country's visibility among international investors and enabling greater participation by global capital in the market over time.

The reclassification is also expected to translate into investment through global fund portfolios.

Duncan Burns, Vanguard Australia's Head of Investment Management and Global Equities for Asia-Pacific, said the asset manager expected to allocate about US$2.5 billion to Việt Nam over the next year.

"Over the coming year, Vanguard expects to invest around $2.5 billion in Việt Nam through our fund portfolios. That is around VNĐ65 trillion, invested on behalf of millions of people around the world," Burns said.

"Many of those investors may never have visited Việt Nam, but through globally diversified portfolios, they will have the opportunity to participate in Việt Nam's sustainable growth," he added. — BIZHUB/VNS