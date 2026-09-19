Cần Thơ gears up for second Vietnam International Rice Festival

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ will host the second Vietnam International Rice Festival from November 23- 26 under the theme "Vietnam Green Rice – Reaching the World", the municipal People's Committee said at a preparatory meeting on Saturday.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment announced that the People's Committee approved an organising board to run the event.

The festival aims to raise public awareness of green, low-emission rice production, spur innovation, and boost the quality, value and global competitiveness of Vietnamese rice. Organisers also want it to project Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta as a dynamic and integrated player in the global economy and key links in Vietnam's rice value chain.

Nguyễn Thị Giang, the department's deputy director, said the city is preparing about 25,000 potted rice plants for display and decor. Plans are also underway to showcase Cần Thơ's achievements in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside logistics, workshop venues and bilateral meetings.

The department also reported proposals from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the Vietnam Rice Industry Association to hold an additional workshop on the afternoon of November 24, ahead of the main workshop scheduled for November 25. — VNA/VNS

​