HDBank reaffirms position in Forbes Vietnam’s Top 50 listed companies

HCM CITY — HDBank (HoSE: HDB) has once again been named among Forbes Vietnam’s Top 50 Listed Companies in 2026 at its Business Forum, held in HCM City on September 17.

This marks the 14th edition of Forbes Vietnam’s annual ranking, based on a rigorous, multi-tiered evaluation of operational efficiency, profitability, asset quality, corporate governance, and sustainable growth prospects.

For banks, industry-specific metrics evaluated includes return on equity (ROE), return on assets (ROA), net interest margin (NIM), cost-to-income ratio (CIR), credit quality, risk provisioning, growth and market capitalisation.

HDBank’s inclusion in the Top 50 extends its multi-year track record of recognition by Forbes Vietnam as a leading listed company in Việt Nam.

As of the end of June 2026, the bank’s total assets exceeded VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$38.4 billion), while pre-tax profit reached VNĐ13.2 trillion ($507.2 million), up 31.1 per cent year on year. ROE stood at 25.4 per cent, among the highest in the banking sector, while CIR was 24.93 per cent.

Held under the theme “Unlocking Capital Flows”, this year’s forum examined how to attract capital while building a deeper and more transparent market capable of channelling medium and long-term funds into the economy.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of HDBank’s Board of Directors, joined a high-level panel of domestic and international experts and business leaders to discuss new capital-market standards, Việt Nam’s market reclassification, the development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre and strategies to convert capital flows into productivity, market share, and long-term value.

These factors are becoming increasingly important for listed companies as institutional investors look beyond annual revenue and profit growth to assess cash-flow quality, capital efficiency, balance-sheet resilience, risk management and the ability to execute strategies across market cycles.

Under the roadmap confirmed by FTSE Russell, Việt Nam is scheduled to transition from frontier market status to secondary emerging market status on September 21, 2026.

HDB is among 27 Vietnamese stocks included in the FTSE Global All Cap Index in the first tranche following the upgrade, potentially broadening its access to international index-linked investment.

Ahead of the official upgrade date, HDB shares have attracted strong foreign investor interest, consistently recording significant net-buying volumes across recent trading sessions.

Enhancing global capital connectivity

HDBank recently completed a $721 million international social syndicated loan, about 60 per cent above its initial target. The facility represented the largest international social syndicated loan raised by a Vietnamese financial institution to date.

The funding will support small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-owned businesses, as well as other sustainable development objectives.

The bank has also secured green and sustainable financing from institutions including IFC, ADB, Proparco, DEG, FMO, BII, JICA and SMBC, and issued a $100 million green bond.

HDBank’s financial profile and governance have received recognition from international credit rating agencies.

Fitch Ratings assigned HDBank first-time long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings of BB-, with a Stable Outlook, alongside a Viability Rating of bb-. Moody’s, meanwhile, raised the bank’s rating outlook from Stable to Positive.

HDBank is also pursuing a plan to issue up to $500 million in international bonds targeted for listing on the London Stock Exchange. The initiative aims to diversify its long-term funding sources and investor base while aligning its governance, transparency and disclosure practices with international capital market requirements.

As a founding member of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City, HDBank engaged in high-level discussions in London in July to promote cooperation with the LSE. Together with Vietjet and Dragon Capital, it also worked to establish a framework to connect international resources for infrastructure projects and high-growth sectors in Việt Nam. — VNS