Việt Nam ready for medal hunt as ASIAD 2026 opens

NAGOYA — The 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) officially opened on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, with the Vietnamese sports delegation setting their sights on at least four gold medals.

The Vietnamese delegation marched into the stadium under the national flag during the opening ceremony, officially beginning their campaign at the 2026 Asian Games.

Việt Nam team are represented by nearly 350 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Volleyball player Lê Thanh Thúy and Việt Nam U23 football team centre-back Đinh Quang Kiệt were selected as the delegation’s flag bearers.

For Kiệt, carrying the national flag at the continental sporting event was a special moment in his career. Thúy also carries high expectations as the Việt Nam women’s volleyball team prepare for their matches at the Games.

Việt Nam will compete across a wide range of sports, with sepak takraw, shooting, karate, rowing, taekwondo and other martial arts identified as key medal prospects.

These sports will play an important role in Việt Nam’s target of winning at least four gold medals at this year’s Games.

The opening ceremony marked more than a formal start to the event, as competition now moves into full swing. Following the performances at the stadium, attention will turn to competition venues across Aichi-Nagoya, where medals will be decided by the athletes’ performances.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aichi Governor Ohmura Hideaki, who is also chairman of the organising committee for the 2026 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, said ASIAD 20 is the third Asian Games to be hosted by Japan, following Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

He said the 2026 Games continue the spirit of solidarity under the slogan “Where Asia Unites as One”.

“Sport has great power to bring people together despite cultural differences,” he said, adding that the Games provide an opportunity for people to support one another and look towards the future.

He also praised the athletes for their efforts in reaching the Games and encouraged them to compete to the best of their ability.

With “Harmonic Heart Beat” as its theme, the opening ceremony highlighted the idea of Asian hearts beating in unison. The Aichi-Nagoya Games bring athletes from across the continent together to compete and share the values of sport.

Japan also left their mark on the ceremony with a flight demonstration by the Blue Impulse aerobatic team before and during the opening stages of the event.

Performances by Japanese boy band INI and the traditional Bo-no-te art form combined contemporary culture with the traditional identity of Aichi-Nagoya, adding to the atmosphere of the opening ceremony.

The 2026 Asian Games bring together more than 15,000 athletes and officials from 45 delegations competing in 43 sports.

Japan delegation have entered 932 athletes, while China have nearly 900 and Thailand more than 600. The hosts are targeting the top position in the medal standings.

The first medal events are scheduled for September 20 in swimming, shooting, cycling, karate and weightlifting. — VNS