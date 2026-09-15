Hà Nội Police to face Gamba Osaka in AFC Champions League opener

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese champions Hà Nội Police FC will face their biggest challenge since the beginning of the season against Japan's Gamba Osaka in the opening match of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament today.

In its expanded 32-team format, the competition for Asia's top-division football clubs is divided into east and west regions, with 16 teams each. League winners will qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, and also for the next stage of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

The Police will play eight matches – four at home and four away – against eight different opponents in the eastern region. Teams do not play a full round robin against all regional opponents, and clubs from the same country cannot face each other in the league stage.

The top eight finishing teams from each regional table advance to the knockout stage.

Gamba Osaka are said to be a tough test for the Police. It will be their first time participating in the continental tournament.

With the 2008 trophy under their belt, Gamba Osaka became the only club to win titles in Asia’s top two tiers of club football by emerging as champions of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.

That guaranteed a place in the Preliminary Stage, which the Japanese side successfully navigated to claim an 11th appearance and the first since 2021.

However, the hosts are currently struggling in their domestic league. After seven matches, they took only one win and three draws, while suffering three defeats. With six points, the team placed 15th in the ranking table.

Gamba Osaka's lineup is led by captain Shinnosuke Nakatani. Along with Shogo Sasaki, the veteran player will take charge of the defence. Midfielders Shuto Abe, Ryo Hatsuse and Issam Jebali will manage the central field and support international strikers Deniz Hummet and Issam Jebali and former national scorer Takashi Usami.

Gamba Osaka plays an attacking, possession-based style of football under Spanish manager Dani Poyatos, emphasising quick transitions, high-intensity pressing and technical skill.

Their Panasonic Stadium Suita and large number of fans are also a strong support for the hosts in the upcoming encounter.

On the other hand, the visiting side will make their debut in the Asian tournament after winning their third league title in 2025-26 to qualify for the preliminary round, where they stunned Australia’s Adelaide United. They are the ninth Vietnamese participant in this competition’s history.

Coach Mano Polking has also brought his strongest squad to the opening match, with talented captain Nguyễn Quang Hải, ASEAN top scorer Nguyễn Đình Bắc and foreign stars Jason Quang Vinh Pendant, Stefan Mauk and Hugo Gomes.

The national champions have thus far had a stellar performance, with five wins in all domestic competitions and have kept their sheet clean.

Against stronger opponents, the Police will have to shift from a familiar control-based approach to a proactive counterattack. Strict discipline and accurate finishes are Polking's weapons to bring points home.

The first match will be aired live on the FPT Play channel starting at 7pm Hà Nội time. — VNS