Vietnamese delegation aiming high at 20th ASIAD on and off the track

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese coaches and athletes are determined for a successful 20th Asian Games both on and off the track.

Ahead of the opening of the ASIAD in Japan later this month, it's not just medals on the delegation's agenda, but also the chance to promote Việt Nam as a resilient, ambitious and peace-loving nation to the international community.

The Việt Nam Olympic Committee and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) held a ceremony in Hà Nội on September 9 before heading to Japan.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà extended her best wishes to all members of the team, expressing her belief that the coaches and athletes can achieve strong results.

"ASIAD is not only the largest-scale sporting event on the continent, but also a major celebration of solidarity and cultural exchange among countries," she said.

The Deputy PM asked each member to demonstrate the highest level of determination and strive to not only meet, but surpass their set targets.

She also urged them to uphold the noble spirit of sportsmanship, with each individual serving as a cultural ambassador who carries a strong sense of national pride and dignity, while promoting the image of Vietnamese people as friendly, sportsmanlike, civilised and internationally integrated.

Nguyễn Hồng Minh, SAV Deputy Director and head of the delegation, said that immediately after the 33rd SEA Games, the authority proactively reviewed the pool of athletes, prioritised training for outstanding athletes and sent many medal hopefuls to train at leading sports centres overseas.

He stressed that the entire delegation is heading to the tournament with strong determination to win with discipline, composure and perseverance.

Asian Games shooting champion Phạm Quang Huy said he has matured technically in the years since winning the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event. He added that the entire shooting team has made thorough preparations for the tournament.

"Our mental state during competition is the decisive factor for scoring success," said Huy.

"I will try my best and hope to deliver my highest performance and defend my title."

Also at the event, many sponsors promised to support the delegation pledging big bonuses for medal winners.

Revive Thể Thao, a popular brand of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverag, became the official accompanying sponsor and official electrolyte drink of the delegation.

Cao Vũ Hồng Nhung, senior director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam's Marketing & Market Development (Northern Region) said: “For us, partnering with the Việt Nam Sports Delegation at ASIAD 2026 means far more than a sponsorship agreement.

"It reflects Revive’s continued commitment to Vietnamese sports and our enduring belief in the resilience, determination and national pride that unite millions of Vietnamese people in support of their athletes.

"From home, millions of messages of support will be sent to Việt Nam’s athletes.

"More than simple cheering for individual competitions, these heartfelt wishes provide a powerful source of encouragement, inspiring athletes to compete with confidence, resilience and determination as they give their all for the national pride."

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam has for many years actively supported sports activities and promoted an active lifestyle within the community but this is the first time that the company has partnered with the Việt Nam in a major competition.

Alongside providing a physical foundation through its specialised 'Revive Thể Thao' product line designed for professional athletes, Revive has officially launched the 'Millions of Messages of Support' campaign, calling on fans nationwide to send their best wishes and encouragement to the athletes.

The 20th ASIAD 20 will take place from September 19 to October 4, in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan. It is the largest sporting event in Asia and also an opportunity to strengthen friendship, solidarity, cooperation and mutual understanding among countries.

The Vietnamese delegation comprises 496 members, including athletes, coaches, experts, officials, doctors and medical staff.

The teams will depart in several groups depending on their competition schedules, with the largest group expected to leave on September 16. The squad has set a target of winning at least four gold medals. — VNS