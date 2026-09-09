After 21 seasons in V.League 1, Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng still going strong

Football

HÀ NỘI — At 37 years old, Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng has reached a special milestone in his long football career: he has just started his 21st consecutive V.League 1 season.

A rare achievement for a Vietnamese footballer, the veteran player reached the milestone on September 5 when his club Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh faced Hà Nội Police, with Hoàng playing as right back.

Hoàng first appeared in the V.League 1 in 2007 for Sông Lam Nghệ An. At the time, he was a young player known for his strong physical presence, energy and aggressive playing style. Nearly two decades later, he is still competing at the highest level of Vietnamese football.

Many players from his generation have already retired, but Hoàng continues to fight for his place on the team.

During his career, Hoàng has played for several clubs, including Sông Lam Nghệ An, Becamex Bình Dương, FLC Thanh Hóa and Thể Công-Viettel, and has played for Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh since early 2024.

He has also collected an impressive number of domestic titles, including four V.League 1 championships, four National Cups and three National Super Cups.

However, his 21 consecutive seasons in the V.League 1 may be the most notable achievement of all.

One of Hoàng's strengths is his ability to play in different positions. He has featured as a central midfielder, winger and right back. This versatility has helped him remain useful as his role has changed over the years.

Right backs have to cover a lot of ground and compete in physical challenges. At 37, Hoàng may not have the same speed and stamina as he did in his younger years, but his experience has helped him manage his game better.

His nickname, Hoàng Bò or Hoàng the Ox, has long been associated with his strong physical condition. Maintaining that condition at his age requires discipline both on and off the pitch.

Hà Nội Police coach Alexandre Polking said he is impressed by what Hoàng is still able to do.

"I am really surprised by what Hoàng is still doing at his age," Polking said after the match with Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh. "I have known him since my time working with the national team. He has managed to maintain his form until now, which shows that he takes very good care of himself."

Polking also praised Hoàng's influence on the pitch.

"He has the ability to command and lead players on the pitch. We have great respect for Hoàng because, at his age, he can still play at a good level in Vietnamese football," he said.

The comments also highlight an important part of Hoàng's longevity. His experience allows him to make better decisions on the pitch, while his physical preparation helps him continue competing with younger players.

After the match, Hoàng also had a chance to meet Phạm Thành Lương, a former teammate from Việt Nam's youth national team.

The two players started their careers around the same time, but their paths have now taken different directions. Lương has retired from playing and is working as an assistant to Polking at Hà Nội Police. Hoàng, meanwhile, is still playing.

The meeting was a small reminder of how much Vietnamese football has changed during Hoàng's career.

Born in Nghệ An in 1989, Hoàng made his V.League 1 debut when he was still a promising young player. He later became an important member of the national team and played under several coaches.

He made his Việt Nam debut in 2009 and earned 74 caps, scoring 12 goals, before ending his international career in 2022.

One of the most successful periods of his international career came under coach Park Hang-seo. Hoàng played an important role on the right side of the national team and helped Việt Nam win the ASEAN Cup in 2018.

In 2019, he was one of the over-age players selected for the SEA Games team that won the men's football gold medal, helping Việt Nam claim the title for the first time in 60 years.

But Hoàng's contribution to Vietnamese football began long before Park's arrival. He had already played through several generations of national teams and built a long career at club level.

His ability to adapt has been important throughout that journey.

From midfielder to winger and later right back, Hoàng has changed his role to remain competitive. He has also had to change the way he plays as he has grown older.

He is no longer the young player known for running tirelessly across the pitch. But his experience, discipline and understanding of the game continue to make him a useful player for Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh.

Since making his V.League 1 debut in 2007, Hoàng has played through almost an entire generation of Vietnamese football. Many of his former teammates have moved into coaching or other roles in the game.

But Hoàng is still on the pitch.

And his 21st V.League season is another chapter in a career that is not over yet. — VNS