Vietnamese shooters face test at ASIAD 20

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — The 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will be an important test for Vietnamese shooting, as it seeks to maintain its position among the country’s key sports.

Việt Nam will send 15 athletes to compete in 18 of the 28 medal events. Four disciplines have been identified as the main focus: men's 10m air pistol, women’s 25m sport pistol, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol and air rifle.

Competing in 18 events gives Việt Nam more medal opportunities, but success is far from guaranteed. The main challenge is to turn the team's potential into podium finishes.

Phạm Quang Huy is one of Việt Nam’s main hopes. At ASIAD 19 in Hangzhou, China, he won the men’s 10m air pistol gold medal, securing the first gold for the Vietnamese delegation at the Games. He also teamed up with Phan Công Minh and Lại Công Minh to win bronze in the men’s team event.

This time, Huy will compete as the defending champion rather than the underdog. This brings both a motivation and pressure, particularly as Asian shooting features many world-class athletes.

Trịnh Thu Vinh is another major medal hope after strong performances at Olympic level. At Paris 2024, she reached two finals, finishing fourth in the women’s 10m air pistol and seventh in the women’s 25m sport pistol.

In 2026, Vinh has continued to compete among the world's best. At the Munich World Cup, she ranked sixth in qualification for the women’s 25m sport pistol and finished sixth in the final. At the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships, she placed fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol.

The results show her ability to challenge leading shooters, but also underline how tight the medal race is. When athletes are so closely matched, consistency in the decisive series can make the difference.

Nguyễn Thùy Trang is also one to watch after winning the women’s 25m sport pistol gold medal at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships. Hà Minh Thành, Phan Công Minh, Lại Công Minh and rifle shooters including Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền, Phí Thanh Thảo and Dương Hà My will provide the team with further medal opportunities.

Medal contenders

Việt Nam's delegation are aiming for four to six gold medals at ASIAD 20, compared with three at ASIAD 19. Shooting, karate and sepak takraw are among the sports expected to contribute to this target.

However, the continental challenge is considerably tougher than competition within Southeast Asia. Việt Nam won eight gold medals, five silvers and one bronze in shooting at the 33rd SEA Games, with Vinh taking four golds and one silver.

China, India, South Korea, Kazakhstan and hosts Japan all have strong squads, established training systems and athletes who regularly compete at major international events. Việt Nam therefore cannot rely on past results alone.

Mental strength will also be crucial. In shooting, where every point can affect the final ranking, an unstable series can cost an athlete a place in the medal race. The country’s leading pistol shooters have trained in South Korea ahead of the Games, focusing on technical preparation and mental strength.

The expectations for ASIAD 20 are also linked to changes in Việt Nam’s investment in high-performance sport. Resources are being focused more heavily on athletes and events with medal potential, including nutrition, specialist coaching and overseas training.

For shooting, regular international competition is particularly important. Facing strong opponents helps athletes and coaches assess their level and identify areas for improvement.

Ahead of the Asian Games, the Việt Nam Shooting Federation announced bonuses of US$7,700 for a gold medal, $3,800 for silver and $1,900 for bronze, in addition to State rewards and bonuses for the coaching staff.

However, bonuses cannot replace long-term investment in facilities, equipment, ammunition, experts, youth development and international competition.

ASIAD 20 is therefore a double test for Vietnamese shooting. The immediate challenge is to compete for medals against Asia’s strongest nations. The longer-term question is whether the success of individual athletes can be developed into sustainable strength for the national team.

Huy has shown that Việt Nam can produce an Asian Games champion, while Vinh has demonstrated that a Vietnamese shooter can compete among the world’s leading athletes. The next task is to build a generation capable of maintaining that competitiveness.

Whatever the medal tally, the results in Japan will provide an important measure of how Việt Nam compares with Asia’s leading shooting nations and help shape preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

ASIAD 20 will be held in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. — VNS