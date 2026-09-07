HCM City face tough tests at AFC Women's Champions League

Football

HÀ NỘI — HCM City FC will have a mountain to climb in the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 after the recent draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, pitted them against tough opponents.

The 12 clubs were divided into three groups of four, with HCM City set to make their third appearance in the competition.

HCM City were drawn in Group B with North Korean side 4.25 SC, who will make their tournament debut, alongside Hwacheon KSPO WFC of South Korea and East Bengal FC of India.

Defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea will face INAC Kobe Leonessa of Japan, Bam Khatoon FC of Iran and hosts Ayeyawady FC - Women of Myanmar in Group A.

Group C top seeds Melbourne City FC from Australia will play Beijing Jingtan FC from China, Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines and hosts PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan.

The centralised group stage will be played in November, with Group B's matches scheduled for November 1-7 in India.

It is a tough draw for the Vietnamese club, as all of their rivals are strong teams in their domestic leagues.

Hwacheon KSPO WFC are from one of Asia's strongest women's football nations and are known for a modern style of play combined with strong physical conditioning.

4.25 SC are one of the most successful and decorated clubs in North Korean women's football. The club have historically dominated the domestic league and regularly send elite players to the international stage.

East Bengal FC's Moshal Girls secured their place in the tournament for the second consecutive year and aim to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time.

HCM City have dominated the Vietnamese league, winning 13 national titles.

In their first AFC Champions League in 2024-25, the team advanced to the semi-finals, where they lost 0-2 to Wuhan Jiangda of China.

Last year, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals following a 0-3 defeat to Naegohyang, who went on to beat NTV Tokyo Verdy Beleza of Japan 1-0 in the final.

The Vietnamese side received the Fair Play award at that edition.

Following the group stage, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage.

The quarter-finals will be decided by a separate draw scheduled for December and will be played on March 27-28, 2027, as single-leg ties. The three group winners and the best-ranked runner-up will host the quarter-final fixtures.

The semi-finals and final – scheduled for May – will be played at a centralised venue. — VNS