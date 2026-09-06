VBA Playoff 2026: Hanoi Buffaloes win playoff opener

Xuân Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Buffaloes made a convincing start to their playoff campaign, beating Ho Chi Minh City Wings 93-76 at Xuan Dinh Gymnasium.

In the first playoff game of this season, the Buffaloes enjoyed a double advantage over the City Wings, with the reigning champions playing at home and boasting a stronger squad than their opponents from HCM City.

After a long regular season, the Hanoi side retained all of their key players. In contrast, HCM City Wings were without two starting players, captain Khoa Trần and Asia import player -Tsenguun Munkh-Ochir, as well as young reserve Đinh Quang Dương due to injuries. The head-to-head record from the regular season also favoured the hosts, who won all four meetings.

In the starting line-up, the Hanoi side fielded Đặng Thái Hưng and Nguyễn Huy Hoàng alongside three import players, including their leading star AJ Bramah. On the other side, the visitor started with a youthful and small ball line-up, with Lê Quang, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Nicholas Minh-Anh Courtney joined by experienced players Dakota Zinser and Dư Minh An.

In the first quarter, the hosts held the upper hand with AJ Bramah leading the attack. Despite being under pressure, coach Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa and his players tightened their defence and tempo, preventing the reigning champions from taking full control.

With a team-oriented approach and contributions from Nicholas Minh-Anh Courtney and Lê Quang, the visitor stayed close at 23-20.

Early in the second quarter, Dakota Zinser stepped up to help the visitors overturn the deficit and take a 35-27 lead. Big man AJ Bramah of the Buffaloes quickly responded, breaking free from tight marking and regaining his confidence with two powerful dunks.

Inspired by their leading player, the black-clad hosts rallied to regain the lead at 39-38 before the break.

In the third quarter, the hosts increased the pace in an effort to break the deadlock. The visitors, however, remained within touching distance with determined defence and sharp counter-attacks.

With a united performance and growing contributions from young players such as Lê Quang, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Trần Quang Duy, the City Wings continued to challenge the hosts, trailing 64-61.

In the final quarter, the visitors suffered a setback just minutes in when point guard Dư Minh An left the court with a head injury.

Taking advantage of the absence of one of the visitors’ main ball-handlers and their declining physical condition, Đinh Tiến Công sparked a decisive run for the “Capital Buffaloes” with a spectacular long-range shot.

With their deep and well-rested squad taking turns to make key contributions, the “Capital Buffaloes” sealed a convincing 93-76 victory.

AJ Bramah, who impressed at both ends of the court for the Buffaloes, was named Player of the Game after finishing with 20 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists.

“We put in a performance below expectations. The team did not show the level expected of a champion. I am happy that we eventually secured the win. However, we will return more focused and energetic in the next game.

“For my part, I want to rebuild the trust of my teammates and reduce the number of turnovers,” AJ Bramah said after the game.

In the first semi-final, the Buffaloes secured victory despite failing to establish a favourable game from the outset, relying on their depth and experience to finish strongly.

Despite being short-handed, the City Wings delivered a commendable performance. Coach Nghĩa’s side went toe-to-toe with the reigning champions for most of the game and even took the lead at times.

Alongside Dakota Zinser’s consistent 20-point performance, the City Wings fans also witnessed an impressive effort from young forward Lê Quang, who scored 24 points.

All VBA matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play, the league's exclusive production and broadcasting partner under a five-season agreement running from 2026 to 2030. — VNS