Fourteen teams fight for NUC Basketball titles in HCM City

Basketball

HCM CITY — The National University Championship (NUC) Basketball will feature 14 teams in the grand finale on September 6-11 in HCM City.

They are eight men's and six women's squads, who have earned their slots from tough zonal qualifications held previously in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

Among them, Hanoi University of Physical Education and Sports and Hoa Sen University made strong impression as they have competitors in both two disciplines.

Meanwhile, Da Nang University of Physical Education and Sports mark their returned this year's tournament after four years of absence.

Teams will be divided into groups and play in round robin format. The best teams will qualify for the knock-out stage. The final matches are schedule on September 11 at the gymnasium of the HCM City University of Technology – Vietnam National University HCM City.

This season, the championship sees a new stage of development with the involvement of the Viet Nam Television (VTV) as a co-organiser.

This partnership goes beyond mere media coverage by the national broadcaster; it also contributes to enhancing organisational quality, standardising broadcasting operations, and progressively shaping the tournament system’s image into one that is professional and modern.

Other media platforms and partners such as Webthethao.vn, Bóng rổ TV, and TikTok will join hands to cover the tournament's activities.

This collaboration between television and digital platforms is expected to expand the tournament's reach, boost engagement with young audiences, and bring the image of student sports closer to the community.

The NUC Basketball is the first event of the quadrennial National University Games 2026 which will also be held later.

Last year, the University of Da Nang claimed the men's title after defeating the University of Transport and Communications 74-71 in the final. Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang University overcame the University of Da Nang 41-40 to lift the women's trophy. — VNS