Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City opens with vibrant musical performances

HCM CITY — Musical performances, circus acts and dance are showcased at the opening of the national intangible cultural heritage Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City at Cần Giờ Ward on September 24.

The festival originates from the custom of worshipping the Whale (referred to as “Ông” by the locals) – a sacred guardian deity of the sea.

This is a distinctive and important folk belief of the fishing communities along the coast of Cần Giờ Ward, and is usually held from August 14 to 16 in the lunar calendar.

Trần Thế Thuận, director of HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, said that over the years, the Nghinh Ông Festival has held the meaning of a "sea Tết" for residents in coastal areas, serving as an occasion to pray for favourable rains and winds for their voyages.

The festival is also a way for the local to show gratitude to their forebears, to the sea and to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Rừng Sác forest, he added.

The director noted that the Nghinh Ông Festival in Cần Giờ is held in conjunction with the Nghinh Ông Thắng Tam Festival in Vũng Tàu Ward, both in worship of the Whale.

It brings fishermen from both localities into one shared festive occasion, and gives visitors a chance to fully explore HCM City’s maritime culture.

The festival in Cần Giờ also features many other activities such as sports competitions, traditional dance and folk music performances and fireworks.

In addition, this is an opportunity for the city to introduce visitors to the Cần Giờ mangrove forest, the city's "green lung" and a World Biosphere Reserve, along with its folk belief heritage sites.

The event is co-organised by HCM City Department of Culture and Sports and the Cần Giờ Commune People's Committee. — VNS