Lào Cai digitises nearly 2,000 documents on late President Hồ Chí Minh

LÀO CAI — Nearly 2,000 documents on late President Hồ Chí Minh have been collected and digitised at the Hồ Chí Minh Space at Lào Cai Provincial Library, giving visitors a more accessible way to explore historical materials.

Launched on Monday to mark the 68th anniversary of Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to Lào Cai, the space combines traditional displays with QR codes, digital photo exhibitions, audiobooks and other multimedia content.

The documents have been selected and arranged by theme, covering Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and connections with the locality. Visitors can scan QR codes to find information about individual materials and access digitised content.

A highlight is the section “Hồ Chí Minh’s journey to find a path for national liberation”, which uses maps, photographs and historical materials to tell the story chronologically.

The space also features works including 'Đường Kách mệnh' (The Revolutionary Path), 'Sửa đổi lối làm việc' (Modifying the Way We Work), along with studies on Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and style. An artistic book display depicting Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum and a display featuring the 1945 Declaration of Independence are among the visual highlights.

A separate section on 'Uncle Hồ in the hearts of the people of Yên Bái and Lào Cai' presents documents and stories linked to his visits and messages to local ethnic communities.

The digital area is equipped with computers, tablets, touchscreens and access to digital library platforms. Visitors can browse e-books and electronic newspapers as well as documentary films, videos, audiobooks and digital exhibitions.

The approach is in line with the push for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation under the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW, while helping libraries adapt their services to younger readers.

The new space is expected to expand the library’s role beyond preserving books and documents, offering visitors a place to read, explore and connect historical materials with digital technology. — VNS