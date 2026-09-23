Phú Quốc urged to avoid complacency as APEC 2027 projects enter key phase

HÀ NỘI — Phú Quốc has been urged to maintain close oversight of projects serving APEC 2027 as the island enters a key phase of construction, with authorities told to resolve remaining bottlenecks in land, site clearance and investment procedures.

The warning was issued by Lê Quang Tùng, secretary of the An Giang Party Committee, at a meeting with the Phú Quốc special zone’s Party Committee on September 21. He said the island should not be complacent despite progress on a number of major projects and called for closer coordination among authorities, investors and contractors to keep work on track.

The warning came as Phú Quốc entered the peak phase of completing major infrastructure for APEC 2027, including the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre and a multifunctional performance centre.

According to An Giang authorities, key projects are generally on schedule, with several components meeting or exceeding planned milestones.

On September 22, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân and former HCM City Party Committee Secretary Nguyễn Văn Nên visited several APEC-related projects on the island.

The delegation inspected the T2 terminal at Phú Quốc International Airport, the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre and the multifunctional performance centre. Project representatives briefed them on construction progress, design, functions and the role of each facility within the wider infrastructure network for APEC 2027.

The visit took place as construction moved into a more intensive completion phase. The airport expansion includes the T2 terminal, a second runway and a VIP terminal, while other projects are being developed to support the conference and associated events.

Authorities have also been asked to look beyond construction deadlines and ensure that completed facilities have sufficient time for inspection, testing and preparations for operation before the APEC event.

The Government has required project preparation to be carried out in a coordinated manner, with remaining issues involving procedures, technical infrastructure, land clearance and resources addressed without affecting the overall schedule.

The call for continued focus comes against the backdrop of strong economic and tourism activity on the island.

In the first nine months of 2026, Phú Quốc recorded total economic output of about VNĐ39.2 trillion (US$1.5 billion), equivalent to 75.88 per cent of the full-year plan.

Total social investment reached about VNĐ60.6 trillion, or 100.94 per cent of the annual plan. Public investment disbursement stood at 69.72 per cent, while site clearance reached 75.55 per cent of the planned progress.

Tourism continued to be an important growth driver, with the island welcoming nearly 8.6 million visitors in the nine-month period, equivalent to 86.41 per cent of its annual target. International arrivals reached 96.15 per cent of the year's target.

For the remaining months of 2026, An Giang has asked Phú Quốc to continue reviewing its growth scenarios while focusing resources on APEC-related projects and resolving problems involving land, compensation, site clearance and investment progress.

Beyond the summit itself, the province sees the infrastructure being developed for APEC as a foundation for Phú Quốc’s longer-term development, improving connectivity and supporting tourism, services and investment while continuing to serve residents and visitors after the event. — VNS