Nearly 230,000 new securities accounts opened in August

HÀ NỘI — The stock market added 229,538 trading accounts in August, raising the total number of domestic trading accounts to more than 13.83 million, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC).

Domestic individual investors remained the primary driver of this growth. In August, this group opened 229,385 new accounts, bringing their total to more than 13.81 million.

The number of accounts held by domestic institutional investors increased by 153 during the month, bringing their total to 20,277 trading accounts.

Growth was not limited to domestic investors as the number of accounts held by foreign investors also continued to rise in August. This group opened 227 new accounts in the month, bringing their total trading accounts to 52,633.

Of the total, foreign individual investors opened 208 new accounts, bringing their total to 47,719, while foreign institutional investors opened 19 additional accounts, raising their total to 4,914.

The majority of new accounts opened in August continued to come from domestic individual investors. This trend indicates that individual investor participation in the stock market remains high and reflects the ongoing expansion of the market's investor base.

With the rise in August, the total number of securities accounts in the first eight months of this year increased by over 2 million. By the end of August, domestic individual investors alone held more than 13.8 million accounts.

At this scale, the number of accounts held by individual investors is equivalent to nearly 14 per cent of Việt Nam's population. This serves as an indicator of the stock market's widening accessibility to the public as the number of participating investors continues to rise.

However, the number of accounts does not strictly equate to the number of investors actively trading, as a single individual may hold multiple accounts across different securities firms.

Despite the situation, the strong growth observed in the first eight months of the year demonstrates significant interest of investors in the stock market as an investment channel. — BIZHUB/VNS