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Prodezi Industrial Park welcomes three new investors with combined investment of over VNĐ600 billion

September 22, 2026 - 09:55
Prodezi Long An Corporation has announced that its Prodezi Industrial Park has welcomed three new investment projects in yarn, polycarbonate, and fragrances, flavourings and seasonings, with total registered capital of more than VNĐ600 billion (US$24 million).

 

An image of Prodezi Eco-centric Industrial Park. The park welcomes three new investment projects. — Photo Courtesy of Prodezi Long An Corporation

 

TÂY NINH — Prodezi Long An Corporation has announced that its Prodezi Industrial Park has welcomed three new investment projects in yarn, polycarbonate, and fragrances, flavourings and seasonings, with total registered capital of more than VNĐ600 billion (US$24 million).

The company said the projects had reached key milestones since late August, including the issuance of investment registration certificates, the signing of land-use-right sublease agreements and site handovers, marking progress towards their implementation.

The projects will supply inputs to various industries. Leachan Vietnam will produce yarn for the textile and garment sector, Top Asia will manufacture polycarbonate products, while the Vietnamese-invested facility will supply fragrances, flavourings and seasonings for food and cosmetics production.

Once operational, the plants are expected to expand regional manufacturing capacity and create opportunities for cooperation with customers, suppliers and service providers across their respective value chains.

Their operations will also generate demand for ancillary materials, packaging, warehousing and logistics, maintenance, labour and technical services.

As it expands its investor base, Prodezi aims to attract and connect suppliers based on these practical requirements. Access to supplies and services closer to production sites could shorten response times, give manufacturers greater control over sourcing and improve cost efficiency.

With infrastructure at its 122ha first phase formally accepted, Prodezi said it worked with investors from the design stage to review technical requirements and agree on arrangements for power and water supply, as well as wastewater collection and treatment.

The company also connects project teams with suitable consultants, contractors and service providers at each stage of development.

In the next phase, the company said it would continue handing over sites to new investors while working with businesses that had signed agreements to accelerate construction and preparations for operations.

The expansion of its manufacturing community, together with the development of supplier and service networks, is expected to create more opportunities for cooperation across value chains, improve operational efficiency and strengthen Tây Ninh’s appeal as a destination for industrial investment.

Developed by Prodezi Long An Corporation, Prodezi Eco-centric Industrial Park covers 400ha in Lương Hoà Commune, Tây Ninh Province. — VNS

 

 

Prodezi Long An Corporation Prodezi Industrial Park investment

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