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Japan's Saeki set to open 100 supermarkets in Việt Nam

September 22, 2026 - 06:40
Saeki will also invest in developing its Vietnamese workforce. Employees will spend at least three years learning core retail operations at stores in Japan before returning to Việt Nam for further training in store management, product development and other advanced skills.

 

The retailer plans to enter Việt Nam with small-format stores targeting middle-class consumers. —Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — Japanese supermarket operator Saeki Selva Holdings plans to open its first store in HCM City within the next three years, with an eventual goal of building a 100-store network in Việt Nam.

The retailer plans to enter the Southeast Asian country with small-format stores targeting middle-class consumers.

Saeki will also invest in developing its Vietnamese workforce. Employees will spend at least three years learning core retail operations at stores in Japan before returning to Việt Nam for further training in store management, product development and other advanced skills.

Company president Yukihiko Saeki said that this was the first stage of Saeki’s expansion into Southeast Asia. Saeki intends to combine the hygiene management knowledge of Japanese supermarkets with the local food culture and lifestyle.

Saeki currently operates 56 stores in Japan, mainly in and around Tokyo. — BIZHUB/VNS

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