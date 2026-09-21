Phú Quốc steps up APEC 2027 project rollout, local authorities say

PHÚ QUỐC — Phú Quốc is making a concerted push to accelerate major infrastructure projects for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in October-November 2027, with authorities mobilising resources and maintaining close oversight to ensure the projects are completed on schedule.

“Authorities are making every effort and working decisively to ensure the progress of key APEC projects, with some projects even ahead of schedule,” Nguyễn Thanh Phong, vice chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee, told Việt Nam News.

He said the urban railway, provincial road 975, the APEC conference centre and the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport were among the major projects currently meeting or exceeding their schedules.

The province is overseeing 21 projects serving APEC preparations. As of September 9, the total 2026 public investment allocation for APEC-related projects stood at more than VNĐ13.6 trillion (US$516.4 million), with nearly VNĐ6.5 trillion, or 47.41 per cent, disbursed.

Bottlenecks being addressed

Phong said some projects had encountered difficulties related to investment procedures and financial mechanisms.

He added that some water-related projects have been delayed after private investors withdrew over financial feasibility concerns, requiring a shift to public investment.

However, he said the Government, National Assembly and relevant ministries had provided close support in resolving legal and procedural bottlenecks.

For some major projects, including the APEC conference centre and urban railway, construction had to proceed while certain investment procedures were being completed because of the tight timeline. Special mechanisms have since been introduced to facilitate implementation while maintaining requirements on quality, safety and technical standards.

“All subsequent procedures must ensure construction quality, aesthetics and technical requirements,” Phong said.

“Provincial leaders are involved in addressing Phú Quốc-related issues almost every week,” he said, stressing the province’s close oversight of the projects to keep them on schedule.

The infrastructure programme, he added, was not only about preparing for the international event but also about creating a long-term foundation for Phú Quốc’s development through better transport, energy, water supply, wastewater treatment and urban infrastructure.

With more than a year remaining before the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, local authorities are maintaining close oversight and accelerating work across the island to ensure Phú Quốc is fully ready to host the major international event. — VNS