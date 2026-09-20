Vietjet named among Việt Nam's top 50 listed companies by Forbes

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named among the country's top 50 listed companies for 2026 by Forbes Vietnam, as the airline expands its international network and fleet amid strong revenue growth.

Vietjet's consolidated revenue rose 44 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ51.54 trillion in the first half of 2026, reaching 59.4 per cent of its full-year target, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Consolidated profit after tax was VNĐ1.37 trillion in the first six months, equivalent to 64.5 per cent of its annual plan, it said.

Forbes Vietnam's annual ranking evaluates companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), considering factors including revenue and profit growth, return on equity, return on invested capital, industry position, management quality, sources of profit and growth prospects.

Vietjet was listed alongside major Vietnamese companies including technology group FPT, dairy producer Vinamilk, fuel distributor Petrolimex and lender HDBank.

"In the volatile aviation industry, growth must go hand-in-hand with capital efficiency, financial discipline, and strong management capabilities," Vietjet Vice Chairwoman and Chief Financial Officer Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương said.

"For Vietjet, every investment decision aims to enhance competitiveness, create sustainable value for shareholders, and offer more flying opportunities to the public.

"This also serves as the foundation for our evolution into an international aviation group, helping to deepen Việt Nam’s connectivity with the world.”

The airline has been expanding its international flight network and investing in newer-generation aircraft as it seeks to develop an aviation ecosystem and strengthen connections between Việt Nam and major economic and tourism centres, the company said.

Vietjet's inclusion in the Forbes ranking follows its continued expansion as Việt Nam's aviation market recovers and international travel demand grows. — VNS