When the coffee lab found its appetite

Nguyễn Hà My

MONO Coffee Lab has never been just about coffee. Now, with food worth coming hungry for, the lab has a new subject to experiment with.

The establishment has been around for years, and its drinks have always been among my favourites. But Hà Nội opens a new coffee shop almost every other day, and somewhere along the way, I somehow forgot about MONO for the better part of a few years. Then a friend insisted that I try their food, claiming it was seriously good.

Well, there was only one way to find out, so let’s give it a try. I have always been drawn to MONO’s architectural aesthetic: spacious, airy and steeped in minimalist Scandinavian design. With its clean lines, warm wooden accents and an abundance of natural light, the space creates an effortless sense of calm that instantly sets it apart from Hà Nội’s often hectic café landscape.

Stepping inside after a long hiatus felt like a nostalgic breath of fresh air, though this time, my focus went beyond the coffee as I wanted to see if its culinary offerings could match the atmosphere. So, with high expectations and an empty stomach, I sat down to see if the food would live up to both the space and the hype.

First up was the Caesar Salad with Pan-Seared Chicken (VNĐ115,000). The chicken was tender, juicy and generously coated in Caesar dressing, making this a rather indulgent take on the classic salad. I would, however, love to see a more generous mix of greens and vegetables at this price point.

More variety would bring additional crunch, freshness and complexity to the plate, while balancing the richness of the dressing and chicken. As it stands, it is satisfying, but the salad could use a little more room to play its part.

Next was the Popcorn Chicken with Tori Sauce (VNĐ118,000). Crisp, bite-sized pieces of chicken came coated in a glossy Japanese-style tori sauce, delivering that familiar sweet-savoury depth. The interesting twist was a subtle hint of cumin, adding a warm, earthy note that made the sauce more distinctive than expected.

The contrast between the crunchy coating and sticky sauce worked particularly well. It was the kind of dish that starts as a snack and somehow becomes dinner.

One of MONO’s signature dishes, and for good reason, was the Crispy Cheese Potatoes (VNĐ89,000). This was the dish I would recommend ordering without hesitation. The mashed potato was crisp on the outside while staying soft, slightly chewy and pleasantly elastic inside, avoiding the dry, starchy texture that could plague potato croquettes. A generous amount of Parmesan brought plenty of savoury, nutty richness. Simple on paper, but very hard to stop eating once the plate arrives.

The Clams with Pesto & Pomodoro Pasta (VNĐ175,000) showcased MONO’s strength in presentation and execution, with a beautifully vibrant pesto that looked every bit as fresh as it should. The basil seemed intentionally toned down, making the pesto more approachable for the Vietnamese palate while keeping its aromatic character. The clams were impressively large and meaty, paired with a bright pomodoro sauce that gave the pasta plenty of acidity.

My only reservation was the tomato itself: when pomodoro puts tomato in the starring role, it needs to bring sweetness and depth, and here the sauce felt slightly sharp and lacked that ripe, rounded quality.

MONO Coffee Lab’s pivot into food feels less like a trendy side hustle and more like a natural evolution. While a few tweaks could elevate the menu even further, the execution is polished, the flavours are thoughtful and the ambience remains as magnetic as ever.

Whether you are returning for the familiar Scandinavian calm or curious about its new culinary identity, MONO proves it is still very much worth your time.

MONO Coffee Lab

Address: 3 Nguyễn Huy Tự, Hai Bà Trưng Ward, Hà Nội

Cost: VNĐ45,000–175,000

Notes: relaxed, breezy, casual, fresh, comforting