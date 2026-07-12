A hot Japanese curry rice for a drizzly night

HCM CITY — For over a decade, family-owned restaurant Curry Shika has been tucked away in a hidden alley in the heart of one of HCM City's busiest wards, Bến Thành, becoming a popular culinary destination for those seeking the distinctive flavours of Japanese curry rice.

Run by a Japanese man named Shika and his family, it is open daily except Tuesdays, serving lunch and dinner.

Following a recommendation from a friend, I first visited the restaurant on a drizzly evening, when the cool weather made it perfect for a warm meal like curry rice.

From outside, it looks like a modest place with brown wood-panelled walls and warm yellow lighting, accompanied by the gentle tinkling of a Japanese wind chime swaying in the breeze.

You will find the full menu posted on the wall outside, listing 17 different curry rice dishes, each served with a choice of toppings such as pork, boiled egg, tuna, vegetables, natto (Japanese fermented soybeans) or hamburg (beef).

Taking off my shoes and stepping inside, I felt as though I had stepped into a traditional Japanese home. The place felt cosy and warm, with its soothing yellow tones and soft, jazz music playing in the background.

The interior was quite compact with only another couple placing their order. I made myself comfortable at a table directly facing the dark-brown wooden entrance.

Under my glass tabletop, a printed note tells the story of the three-day process behind the curry sauce, made from 20 different ingredients, a variety of vegetables and bone broth.

There is also a small porcelain jar on the table containing roasted coffee beans, which releases a pleasant aroma when the lid is opened.

Upon entering, customers are served a glass of water in a yunomi (Japanese tea cup), while a friendly waitress introduces the menu with its rice curry dishes and a selection of Japanese desserts and drinks.

A note on the wall also reminds diners that each curry rice dish takes around 10 to 20 minutes to prepare depending on the order, as the chef only begins cooking once an order is placed to ensure the food is of the highest quality and steaming hot when it reaches the table.

I decided to order the restaurant's signature dish, Curry Shika (VNĐ218,000), a pork curry rice dish topped with vegetables, a soft-boiled egg, and grated Emmental cheese along with a lassi (VNĐ39,000), an Indian-style yoghurt drink.

The main curry rice dish looked stunning with an eye-catching reddish-brown sauce, contrasted by the cauliflower and green beans, and the vibrant red and orange of tomatoes and carrots.

The curry sauce, served with rice that was fluffy and light, brought many layers of flavour and a rich, velvety texture. It carried a strong, intense taste of spices and aromatics such as turmeric, garlic and ginger, with a lingering hint of vegetable and fruit notes.

Served alongside the dish was a small bowl of sweet pickled scallion bulbs and shredded cabbage in a tangy vinegar dressing, which helped balance the bold flavour of the sauce.

To be honest, I was shocked by the intensity of flavour in the first bite, but once I got used to it, it became a wonderful culinary experience that warms you up.

The other toppings were a huge plus with the pork being tender and vegetables such as carrots, green beans and broccoli retaining their crunch and sweetness.

But the lassi did not impress me much, as it was basically just sweet yoghurt with ice.

I then had cheese dango (VNĐ38,000) for dessert. It had three chewy rice flour dumplings skewered together on a wooden stick, coated in a glossy, deep brown, sweet Japanese soy sauce, topped with a slice of cheese, and finished with a delicate sprinkling of savoury dried bonito flakes.

It had layers of flavour in every bite. At first, you taste the rich, salty flavour from the cheese and dried bonito flakes. They then blend with the sweetness of the sauce coating the piping-hot, chewy dango.

This unique combination of flavours was truly extraordinary.

The cost of the entire meal came to just over VNĐ300,000, which is slightly on the expensive side but well worth trying.

If you seek a unique dining experience in HCM City, Curry Shika should be on your bucket list.

For those looking beyond sushi and ramen, this hidden gem offers a memorable taste of Japanese comfort food in a warm, home-like setting. Hidden away from the city's bustle, it quietly rewards anyone willing to seek it out. — VNS

--------------------------------

Address: 1/4 Nguyễn Văn Tráng Street, Bến Thành Ward, HCM City

Opening hours: 11:30am - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

Phone: 028 3925 6503

Comments: A warm, cosy spot for a unique curry rice dish