Việt Nam remains steadfast in principles, flexible in implementing foreign policy in Middle East

TEL AVIV — Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, combined with its flexible and adaptive diplomatic style, has been effectively applied in addressing issues in the Middle East, helping protect national interests, maintain relations with partners, and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens and communities living, studying and working in Israel.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyễn Kỳ Sơn made the remarks in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tel Aviv on the occasion of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on External Affairs.

According to Sơn, amid rapid, complex and unpredictable developments in the Middle East, Việt Nam has consistently upheld its principles and positions while remaining flexible and adaptable in its implementation methods. This reflects Việt Nam's diplomatic style, which remains firmly rooted in national interests while maintaining flexibility in conduct and adapting to specific circumstances.

Regarding the Israel-Palestine issue, he stated the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has consistently affirmed Việt Nam's stance of supporting the two-State solution, considering it the fundamental, long-term and sustainable path towards resolving the conflict. Việt Nam supports Palestine's full membership in the United Nations (UN), while calling on relevant parties to exercise restraint, end violence, return to negotiations, and strictly comply with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The ambassador said Việt Nam's objective, balanced and constructive stance has been recognised and highly appreciated by Israel. During meetings, Israeli officials have expressed their wish to maintain and promote friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam across various fields, viewing Việt Nam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Assessing bilateral relations, he highlighted that the sound political and diplomatic foundation between the two countries has created strong momentum for economic and trade cooperation. Nearly two years after the Việt Nam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) came into effect, bilateral trade has continued to maintain positive growth, reaching US$1.93 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 5.5 per cent year-on-year, with Việt Nam's exports to Israel surging 35.7 per cent.

Besides trade, investment cooperation has also shown positive signs. Many Israeli businesses are interested in expanding operations in Việt Nam, particularly in high technology, smart agriculture, healthcare and cybersecurity. Several major corporations, including Baran Group – one of Israel's largest engineering and infrastructure project management groups – are planning to survey and seek investment opportunities in Việt Nam in the near future, reflecting growing confidence among Israeli businesses in Việt Nam's investment environment.

Regarding the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation, the diplomat said the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel is strongly promoting economic diplomacy and science-technology diplomacy through three key orientations.

The first orientation is to make cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation an important pillar of bilateral relations.

The second is to strengthen connections between the two countries' innovation ecosystems, including businesses, universities and research institutes.

The third is to promote direct and practical connectivity between Vietnamese and Israeli partners.

Sharing his impressions after more than two months in office, the ambassador said he has observed that Việt Nam's position and role are increasingly valued among Israeli policymakers, businesses, scholars and media. This reflects the effectiveness of Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, as well as the flexible and creative application of its diplomatic style in practice.

In the coming time, he said the embassy will continue to place economic and science-technology diplomacy at the centre of its activities, while promoting Party-to-Party and people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen the political and social foundation for bilateral relations. These efforts will contribute to further developing Việt Nam-Israel ties in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, matching the potential and aspirations of both countries. — VNA/VNS