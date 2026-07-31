First extraordinary session of 16th National Assembly to open on August 3

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first extraordinary session is expected to last around 17 days, starting August 3, the NA Office announced on July 30.

The session will begin with a preparatory meeting and opening ceremony on the morning of August 3, and is scheduled to conclude on August 24, with August 25 reserved if necessary.

It will be held in person at the NA House in Hanoi and divided into two phases: August 3-13 and August 19-24.

During the session, lawmakers will consider and decide on 33 agenda items, including the passage of 15 draft laws and four draft normative resolutions, provide first opinions on seven other bills, and deliberate on seven major national issues.

The bills to be discussed and adopted include the revised law on petroleum; the revised law on grassroots mediation; the law on urban development; the revised law on the dissemination of legal documents and legal education; the law on the prevention of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of 10 laws relating to administrative procedures and business conditions in the agriculture and environment sectors; and the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of nine laws on military and national defence.

Others comprise the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on the State Bank of Vietnam, the law on anti-money laundering and the law on credit institutions; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on radio frequencies, the law on telecommunications, the law on electronic transactions and the law on technology transfer; the law amending and supplementing Article 6 and Appendix IV on the list of conditional business investment sectors and trades under the law on investment; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the customs law; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on architecture; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on state compensation liability; and the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on publishing.

The legislature will also consider the draft resolutions on special mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles to projects serving APEC 2027 in An Giang Province’s Phú Quốc Special Zone; the resolution on special policies and mechanisms to address legal violations related to the state economic sector, the private economic sector, and the applications of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; the resolution on special mechanisms for resolving issues affecting wind and solar power projects; and a resolution replacing Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14 on crime prevention and control, the handling of legal violations, the work of the People's Procuracy, the People's Courts, and the enforcement of judgments.

The National Assembly will conduct its first reading of seven draft laws, including the revised versions of the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Law on Real Estate Business, the Land Law, the Housing Law, the Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Bodies, and the consolidated Law on the State Budget.

The session will also deliberate on several major national matters, including the investment policy for the Ring Road No. 5 project in the Hanoi capital region; adjustments to the investment policy for the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway project; the establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh cities; issues related to the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant project; the integration of four national target programmes into a single programme; and personnel matters within the NA's authority. — VNA/VNS