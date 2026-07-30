US' carrier strike group 5 begins friendly visit in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), flagship of United States Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and USS Shoup (DDG 86) arrived at Tiên Sa Port in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Thursday, beginning a five-day visit to Việt Nam.

This visit marks the strike group’s return to reinforce the US Navy’s commitment to a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This scheduled port visit underscores bilateral commitment to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that spans political, security, economic, and people-to-people ties.

The most recent carrier US port visit to the city was in June 2023 by Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and Robert Smalls (CG 62).

“We could not have asked for a warmer welcome from our Vietnamese partners,” said US Navy Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of CSG-5 and Task Force 70.

“Our visit highlights the deepening relationship between our two nations and militaries, enables us to build operational understanding and trust, and reinforces our relationship on a personal level while advancing our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and economic security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Carrier Strike Group 5’s visit brings nearly 6,000 sailors to Đà Nẵng City where they will have an opportunity to meet the city’s people and experience its unique culture.

This visit demonstrates the US commitment to its defence cooperation with Việt Nam and reflects the broader US–Việt Nam partnership to promote peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"This visit by the USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and USS Shoup (DDG 86) comes as the US celebrates its 250th anniversary," US Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks said.

"As we mark 250 years of American independence, we are proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our friends in Việt Nam. We thank Đà Nẵng City and its people for welcoming the 4th US aircraft carrier to its port. Following the recent successful Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship in Quảng Trị Province, and the visit of acting navy secretary Hùng Cao, this port call is yet another testament to our strengthened US-Việt Nam defence cooperation and enhanced people-to-people ties under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

CSG 5 consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

During their visit to Đà Nẵng, the US navy force will be exchanging sports, training, community activities with Vietnamese navy and touring at the city’s destinations, while US Navy band’s public concert will stage in the city.

This is the fourth time a US aircraft carrier has visited Việt Nam. The first three visits – USS the USS Carl Vinson, Theodore Roosevelt, the USS Ronald Reagan, took place in 2018, 2020, and 2023, respectively. — VNS