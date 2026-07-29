Top leader pushes for stronger Việt Nam-Laos political cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm met and discussed Party building with Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the top leader stressed that Việt Nam's Party and State leaders consistently support and create favourable conditions for closer cooperation between the LPRP and the Central Committees of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s Organisation Commissions.

Leudetmounsone's visit comes as both parties and countries are actively implementing their respective Party resolutions, he said, adding that it had helped strengthen cooperation between the two organisation commissions as well as between the Lao commission and Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs.

Commending the outcomes of the talks between the heads of the two organisation commissions, the Party chief stressed that Party organisation, Party building and cadre management are the crucial tasks of each Party's revolutionary cause.

He called on the two commissions to continue building on the tradition of the Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity by closely coordinating the implementation of their 2026-31 cooperation agreement.

He also urged greater exchanges of information and the sharing of both theoretical and practical experience in Party building, political system development, and the training and professional development of officials at all levels, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of each Party's resolutions and deepening the effective and substantive cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

The top leader affirmed that Việt Nam's Party and State leaders will continue to facilitate and support stronger cooperation between the two commissions, as well as between the Lao side and Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs, through exchanges and the sharing of experience in areas of mutual interest.

This is particularly relevant as Việt Nam has recently completed a one-year review of its two-tier local administration model, while Laos is carrying out reforms to streamline its central-level apparatus and re-establish commune-level administrations, said Lâm.

For her part, Sisay Leudetmounsone congratulated Việt Nam on the significant, comprehensive and historic achievements it has recorded in recent years.

She expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people would continue to achieve even greater successes in the reform process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

She affirmed that the Lao Party and State value and appreciate the tremendous, invaluable and wholehearted support that Việt Nam has consistently extended to the country.

The Lao official expressed her hope that Việt Nam's senior leaders, particularly General Secretary and President Lâm, would continue to provide direction, support and favourable conditions for stronger cooperation between the two commissions and between the Lao commission and Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs, serving the effective implementation of the new cooperation agreements signed during her visit.

Sisay Leudetmounsone pledged that the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission would continue working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart and Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs to effectively carry out the agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, as well as the newly signed cooperation agreements.

These efforts would further strengthen ties between the Lao commission and its Vietnamese partners while contributing to the continued deepening of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, she said. — VNS