PM meets head of Lao Party's Organisation Commission

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday met with Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

At the meeting, Sisay Leudetmounsone said her visit included working sessions with the Organisation Commission of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs. She highlighted the substantive and productive outcomes of the discussions held with the Vietnamese side.

PM Hưng expressed his pleasure at the continued strong and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity, while commending the close cooperation between Laos' former Ministry of Home Affairs and now the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission, and Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs.

He noted that the two sides have maintained regular high-level exchanges and close coordination in institution building, organisational reform, the management of public officials and civil servants, administrative reform, and efforts to enhance state governance. They have also supported one another at ASEAN meetings and regional cooperation forums on public administration.

The leader welcomed their signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2026-30 period, describing it as evidence of both sides' proactive and flexible approach in updating their cooperation framework to reflect changes in the functions, responsibilities and organisational structures of the relevant agencies.

He called on the two agencies to continue their close cooperation by maintaining exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the commitments outlined in the MoU, expanding information-sharing and professional exchanges in areas of mutual interest, and sharing practical models, initiatives and experience in organisational development, public administration and the building of a modern civil service.

PM Hung also urged the two sides to continue supporting one another at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN cooperation on public service. He requested that Việt Nam's Ministry of Home Affairs continue assisting the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission through training programmes, professional development courses and capacity-building initiatives tailored to Laos' practical needs and Việt Nam's capabilities.

For her part, Sisay Leudetmounsone expressed her hope that Việt Nam's senior leaders, particularly her host, would continue to support and provide guidance to further strengthen cooperation between the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission and its Vietnamese counterparts.

She said priority areas for future cooperation include Party building, cadre training, the organisation of state apparatus and local administrations, the management of public officials and civil servants, institutional development, administrative reform, emulation and commendation, and the restructuring of government agencies at all levels to create a leaner, more efficient and more effective administrative system. — VNA/VNS