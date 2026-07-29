Leading legislators from Việt Nam, Cambodia discuss parliamentary cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh met with Cambodia's National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary in Hà Nội on Wednesday to discuss parliamentary cooperation, as part of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

Speaking at the meeting, Thanh expressed her pleasure in welcoming the Cambodian NA President and high-level delegation to Việt Nam, noting that the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship has been consistently strengthened under the leadership of the two Parties and the cooperation of the two National Assemblies and Governments.

“Việt Nam-Cambodia relations are becoming increasingly substantive, especially in bilateral trade, tourism, culture and defence and security cooperation,” she said.

Positive changes have been made recently to the working methods of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association and the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association. A conference was held last year for the two sides’ business communities, which resulted in several cooperation decisions and investment programmes.

Thanh expressed her hope that high-level visits will continue to be a driving force for cooperation between the two Parties, States, National Assemblies and Governments in the future.

She suggested that Sudary continue to create favourable conditions for both parliamentary friendship groups to strengthen connections, share legislative experiences and improve the effectiveness of each legislative body's activities.

The Vietnamese legislative leader said the friendship associations will help turn their high-level commitments into detailed action plans.

Thanh said that with her outstanding capabilities, Sudary will continue to promote parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between the two sides, making it increasingly innovative, in-depth and effective.

For her part, the Cambodian NA President said she acknowledged and appreciated Thanh's proposals.

Parliamentary and people-to-people diplomacy have played a crucial role in strengthening solidarity and deepening comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, she said.

On recent issues, such as Việt Nam’s 500-day campaign to search for and identify fallen martyrs’ remains, Sudary said Cambodia always stands ready to collaborate with and support Việt Nam in the search and identification of Vietnamese martyrs, soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.

She also expressed her hope that the two friendship organisations would continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

In particular, she proposed that both sides should put heightened focus on organising activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia, which will fall on June 24, 2027.

“These activities will help our people and younger generations to better understand our longstanding and positive relationship,” she said.

The Cambodian NA President also asserted that Cambodia would continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in Cambodia in accordance with the law, and focus on resolving issues related to their legal documents and permits. — VNS