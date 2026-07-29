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Home Politics & Law

National teleconference disseminates resolutions of 14th Party Central Committee’s third session

July 29, 2026 - 10:17
According to the agenda, participants are expected to study a series of resolutions and conclusions adopted at the third plenum.
An overview of the conference at the central venue, Diên Hồng Hall of the National Assembly House in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat convened a national teleconference in Hà Nội on Wednesday to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions adopted at the committee’s recent third session.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm attended and delivered a keynote address.

Also attending the event were Politburo members: Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

The conference is connected to meeting points across central, provincial and commune levels, as well as military units nationwide.

It is broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and local radio and television stations to enable officials, Party members and the public to follow the proceedings.

According to the agenda, participants are expected to study a series of resolutions and conclusions adopted at the third plenum.

These cover key strategic issues, including renewing Việt Nam’s development model; building and developing the country into a strong sea-based nation; fostering a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society; and the National Security Strategy.

They are also scheduled to gain insights into viewpoints on amending the Land Law and related laws; strengthening environmental protection and climate change response in the new period; continuing to perfect and efficiently operate the overall organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model; revising the Party Central Committee's Regulation 20-QĐ/TW on the implementation of the Party Statutes; along with updated regulations on conduct prohibited for Party members. — VNA/VNS

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