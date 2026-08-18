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Home Life & Style

Exciting circus show

August 18, 2026 - 17:31
Spectators in HCM City have been flocking to Mơ Show, a visually stunning circus performance at the Phú Thọ Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theatre. Lasting until September 2, the show highlights the rich culture of Vietnam through exciting circus acts and puppetry pieces.

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