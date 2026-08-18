Exciting circus show

Spectators in HCM City have been flocking to Mơ Show, a visually stunning circus performance at the Phú Thọ Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theatre. Lasting until September 2, the show highlights the rich culture of Vietnam through exciting circus acts and puppetry pieces.
According to Quảng Trị province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the railway service aims to create a comprehensive and distinctive visitor-centred tourism experience. Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, it will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Huế with Quảng Trị’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park.
Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Huế Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.
A wide range of cultural and entertainment activities will be held in HCM City to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).
The 8th Hà Nội International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) will take place from November 26 to December 2, bringing together Vietnamese and international filmmakers to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.
Additional flights will focus on routes connecting HCM City and Hà Nội with popular economic and tourism hubs and destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Huế and Đà Lạt, giving passengers more choices in terms of travel times and itineraries during the peak period.