Belgian TV to air prime-time documentary on HCM City’s boom

BRUSSELS — RTBF’s La Trois television channel is scheduled to air Sài Gòn, Pearl of the Far East (French title: Saïgon, la perle de l'Extrême-Orient) at 22:15 (local time) on August 19.

The documentary is one of the few European productions devoted entirely to contemporary economic and social life in HCM City for Belgian and French-speaking audiences.

RTBF said the film opens by describing HCM City, home to nearly 10 million people, as Việt Nam's largest economic hub and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. Skyscrapers, old alleyways, upscale restaurants and street-food carts coexist in a city that “never stops moving”. That mix, along with relatively low living costs and an open population, is drawing a new generation of foreigners seeking to build careers and lives there.

The documentary follows French and Belgian nationals who have made HCM City their second home. Vincent, a former office worker, left his career in France to create the world-renowned Marou chocolate brand after coming across 19th-century cacao plantations established by the French during a trek in Việt Nam.

Benoît, 43, a chef trained under Alain Ducasse, lives in the city with his family and runs a restaurant blending French and Vietnamese cuisine. Timothée, 38, manages a café in the old town and has become fluent in Vietnamese to build closer ties with his staff and the local community.

The film, yet, does not shy away from the challenges facing the city. Property prices there have tripled over the past six years, squeezing newcomers, including Ambre, 22, an advertising intern drawn to the central districts of one of Việt Nam's most dynamic cities.

RTBF said the prime-time focus on HCM City is no accident. Việt Nam has posted annual growth above 6 per cent, among the fastest globally, driven by a rapidly expanding middle class and accelerating urbanisation. Landmark 81, the country’s tallest building on the banks of the Sài Gòn River, serves as a symbol of that transformation.

The documentary is also available for streaming on RTBF’s Auvio platform through November 15, 2026. — VNA/VNS