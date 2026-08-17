Đắk Lắk Durian Festival seeks to elevate agricultural brand globally

ĐẮK LẮK — The 2026 Đắk Lắk Durian Festival has been opened in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward to promote the local durian brand, expand export markets and enhance the global reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products.

The festival, organised by the provincial People’s Committee, runs from August 15 to September 2 across Buôn Ma Thuột Ward, Krông Pắc Commune, Tuy Hòa Ward and other durian-growing areas in the province. It is the first provincial-level durian festival held in Đắk Lắk.

The event features 17 activities, including a specialised durian exhibition, an investment and trade promotion forum, a durian food festival, farm tours, art performances, a photo exhibition and a running competition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đỗ Hữu Huy said Đắk Lắk has about 41,000ha of durian, with this year’s output estimated at nearly 500,000 tonnes. The province has 280 growing-area codes covering around 7,500ha, along with 41 packing facilities approved for export. In 2025, Đắk Lắk’s durian sector contributed about US$1.1 billion to the country’s export turnover.

Huy stressed that the province is shifting from managing agricultural output to managing agricultural value. Farmers should not simply sell durians, but promote quality, food safety, the story of the land and the reputation of the Đắk Lắk brand.

He called for the sector to focus on quality, standards, science and technology, value-chain linkages, deep processing and branding rather than pursuing production volume and acreage at all costs.

According to the official, quality must be ensured from the orchards. Growing-area codes should represent commitments to production processes, traceability, quality and responsibility. Production, harvesting, testing, processing, preservation, packaging and transport should be increasingly standardised and digitised.

The province will also strengthen links among farmers, cooperatives, businesses, processing and packing facilities, logistics providers, distributors and importers to build a professional and sustainable durian ecosystem.

Đắk Lắk is promoting digital transformation, e-commerce and digital communications, while working with content creators and other partners to showcase its land, farmers, production processes and product quality to international audiences, he added.

Running until September 2, the festival is expected to help strengthen the position of Đắk Lắk durian as a flagship Vietnamese agricultural brand, attract investment in deep processing and logistics, expand exports and promote sustainable raw-material areas.

It also aims to develop the Durian Festival into a distinctive cultural and tourism event in the years ahead.

Trần Hồng Tiến, director of the Đắk Lắk Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: “We hope this festival will help the image of Đắk Lắk durian reach more international markets.

"Visitors to Đắk Lắk during the festival will also have the opportunity to discover the province’s scenic landscapes, historical sites and renowned tourist attractions.” — VNA/VNS